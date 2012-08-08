FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms the Mall Funding's notes at 'A+SF'
August 8, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms the Mall Funding's notes at 'A+SF'

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Mall Funding plc's GBP571m
(XS0217976934) secured floating rate CMBS notes at 'A+sf'. The Outlook is
Stable. 

The affirmation reflects the continued amortisation of the loan and paydown of 
the notes, through asset sales and swept cash.

Since the last rating action in August 2011 the Middlesbrough, Barnsley and 
Norwich centres have been sold, with the sales proceeds used to partially repay 
the loan. 

Fitch views the regular sales as credit positive as it shows there is liquidity 
in the market for non-prime assets. Fitch views the centres as 'grade B' which 
indicates good secondary. 

The disposals coupled with the full cash sweep have allowed the transaction to 
stay compliant with the various restructuring thresholds put in place in 2010. 
These required the debt quantum to be below GBP800m by 2012 and GBP600m by 2014.
As the current LTV  is above 60%  a 100% cash sweep remains in place. Fitch 
believes this threshold will soon be breached thereby allowing excess cash to 
flow back to the borrower, potentially constraining positive rating action.

Although gross rental income from the remaining assets in the pool appears to 
have declined, Fitch believes this is principally due to the commencement of 
rent-free periods. Other metrics, including an aggregate occupancy rate of over 
95% and an ICR that has increased to 2.21x from 1.57x, suggest that the 
underlying collateral performance has remained steady.   

The transaction is additionally enhanced by over GBP72m held in various capex 
and leasing and liquidity reserve accounts. If not utilised for their intended 
use, these funds would ultimately be available for debt redemption. 

Fitch believes that despite successful execution of the restructuring plan, the 
transaction is still exposed to moderate balloon risk due to the level of 
outstanding debt and the reported LTV of 67% following the 23 July interest 
payment date (IPD).  

Fitch will update its surveillance data template on receipt of the July IPD 
investor report.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, 
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.

Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria" dated 4 April 2012 are 
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
