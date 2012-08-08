FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Sirius XM Radio senior notes 'BB'
August 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Sirius XM Radio senior notes 'BB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned New
York City-based satellite radio company Sirius XM Radio Inc.'s proposed
issuance of senior notes due 2022 its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery
rating. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectations for meaningful (50% to
70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Sirius plans to use the net
proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing its 13% senior
notes due 2013 ($681 million outstanding as of June 30, 2012).

The rating on Sirius incorporates our expectation that debt levels will remain 
relatively stable, but that the company will continue to reduce gross debt to 
EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and purchase price accounting 
adjustments) to the mid-3x area by the end of 2012 through EBITDA growth. We 
assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria), 
reflecting its relative stability, its dependence on U.S. auto sales and 
consumer discretionary spending for growth, and its longer-term exposure to 
competition from alternative media. We view Sirius XM's financial risk as 
"significant" because of recurring periods of capital intensity and the 
absence of a revolving credit facility for back-up liquidity. 

The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that a continued recovery in auto 
sales, together with the January 2012 price increase, should spur growth and 
maintain credit measures appropriate for the current rating over the next year.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Sirius XM Radio Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                 BB/Stable/--

New Ratings 

Sirius XM Radio Inc.
Senior unsecured notes due 2022          BB
   Recovery Rating                       3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

