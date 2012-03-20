TEXT-Fitch affirms Williams Cos, Williams Partners

March 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior debt ratings for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) and Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) at 'BBB-'. The action follows WPZ's announced plan to acquire Caiman Eastern Midstream (Caiman) for $2.5 billion. WMB's Rating Outlook is Stable. Also affirmed are ratings for WPZ affiliates, Williams Partners Finance Corporation (WPFC), Northwest Pipeline GP (NWP), and Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company, LLC (TGPL). The Rating Outlooks for WPZ, WPFC, NWP and TGPL remain Positive. A full list of ratings appears at the end of this release. Approximately $8.7 billion of outstanding long-term debt is affected. On March 19, 2012, WPZ announced that it has agreed to acquire Caiman, a gathering and processing business located in the liquids-rich area of the Marcellus Shale. The acquisition includes dedicated acreage and gathering and processing commitments from nine producers. The transaction is expected to close in 30 to 40 days. The $2.5 billion purchase price for Caiman will consist of cash of $1.78 billion and $720 million of WPZ equity issued to the seller. WPZ plans to fund the cash portion of the acquisition with a combination of public equity, debt, and available cash and an equity investment of $1.0 billion from WMB. WMB plans to fund its equity investment in WPZ with a combination of public equity, debt and available cash. Key Rating Factors: The rating affirmation reflects WMB's and WPZ's ability to maintain their strong projected credit measures due to the significant planned use of equity financing to fund the acquisition. In addition, the large majority of EBITDA associated with the Caiman assets is expected to be fee-based. As a result, a lower percentage of future revenues will be subject to commodity price risk. WPZ's Positive Outlook reflects the expanding scale and scope of its operations, the predictability of cash flows generated by its pipeline and fee-based midstream assets, above average credit metrics, and conservative financial practices including a willingness to issue equity to fund growth and by maintaining sustainable partnership distributions. Also considered is WPZ's relationship with WMB, owner of its general partner interest and 73% of its limited partner interests, pre-Caiman related equity. TGPL's and NWP's ratings and Positive Outlooks reflect their strong individual operating and financial profiles, offset by the structural and functional ties between these entities and their parent WPZ. Operationally, TGPL and NWP are considered two of the premier pipeline systems in the U.S. Both pipelines boast competitive rate structures, operate in relatively secure markets, have a high percentage of capacity subscribed under medium-term to long-term contracts with utility counterparties, and have manageable expansion plans. Forward Expectations: Fitch projects WMB's 2012 consolidated debt to EBITDA to be approximately 4.0 times (x) and parent-level leverage to be 1.3x or below. Debt to EBITDA at WPZ for 2012 is expected to be between 3.5x and 4.0x. These post-acquisition projected credit ratios are relatively unchanged from Fitch's prior projections utilized for the companies' February 2012 annual credit review. Leverage ratios for both WMB and WPZ should end the year at the lower end of the range of expectations if NGL frac spreads continue near current strong levels. NWP and TGPL should continue to maintain strong credit metrics for their rating category for the next several years with debt to EBITDA below 3.0x. Liquidity: WMB's liquidity is expected to be strong given its substantial cash resources, minimal debt refunding requirements, and reduced capital spending with the separation of its oil and gas business at year-end 2011. Debt maturities for the next ten years are insignificant. WMB has a $900 unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in June 2016. The revolver has a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5 to 1.0; no greater than 5.0 to 1.0 following acquisitions of $50 million or more. A default at WPZ is an event of default under the WMB revolver. There are $0 borrowings outstanding under the WMB revolver. WPZ has entered into an interim liquidity facility for $1.78 billion which is available, if necessary to fund the full amount of the cash consideration. In addition, WPZ has a $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in June 2016. Both TGPL and NWP are co-borrowers for up to $400 million each under the WPZ revolver. Debt maturities for WPZ, TGPL and NWP are manageable, with the only refinancing for the three companies through 2014 being a $325 million TGPL note maturity in 2012. The WPZ revolver has a maximum consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0 to 1.0; no greater than 5.5 to 1.0 following acquisitions of $50 million or more. In addition, debt to capitalization for TGPL and NWP can be no greater than 65%. There are $0 borrowings under the WPZ revolver. Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Possible catalysts for positive rating actions at WMB include consolidated and parent company standalone de-leveraging, lowered business risk, and improving credit quality at WPZ. Possible catalysts for positive rating actions at WPZ include increasing scale and diversity of assets, a greater percentage of revenues generated from pipelines and other fixed-fee assets, and maintenance of strong credit measures under a less favorable commodity price environment. A possible catalyst for positive rating actions at TGPL and NWP is a WPZ upgrade. Possible catalysts for negative rating actions for WMB include increasing leverage, a rating downgrade at WPZ, and poor performance from Canadian and olefins operations. Possible catalysts for negative rating actions at WPZ include increasing commodity risk and materially weaker financial performance. A possible catalyst for negative ratings action at TGPL and NWP is a WPZ downgrade. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: The Williams Companies, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'; --Junior subordinated convertible debentures at 'BB'. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Positive Outlook: Williams Partners L.P. --IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'. Williams Partners Finance Corporation --IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'. Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company, LLC --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'. Northwest Pipeline GP --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug 12, 2011); --'Master Limited Partnerships 101' (Nov. 1, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Master Limited Partnerships 101