TEXT-S&P affirms 3 Duke Energy Indiana LOC-supported ratings

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on three bond issues supported by Duke Energy Indiana Inc. letters of credit (LOC) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on July 20, 2012 (see list). The long- and short-term components of our ratings on the series 2009A-4 and 2009A-5 bonds are based on our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on, as well as the joint support provided by, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. ('A+/A-1'), the LOC provider, and Duke Energy Indiana Inc. ('BBB+/A-2'), the obligor, assuming a low correlation level between the LOC provider and obligor. The long- and short-term components of our rating on the series 2009A-3 bonds are based on our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on, as well as the joint support provided by, Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd. ('A+/A-1'), the LOC provider, and Duke Energy Indiana Inc. ('BBB+/A-2'), the obligor, assuming a low correlation level between the LOC provider and obligor. The long-term components of our ratings address full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The short-term components of our ratings address full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. Today's rating actions reflect the July 25, 2012, lowering of our long-term issuer credit rating on Duke Energy Indiana Inc. to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and our removal of that rating from CreditWatch negative. Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our ratings on the LOC provider or obligor, changes to our correlation assumption, the expiration or termination of the LOCs, or amendments to the transactions' terms. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Duke Energy Corp. Rating Lowered To 'BBB+' From 'A-'; Progress Energy Inc. 'BBB+' Rating Affirmed; Outlook Is Negative, July 25, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of Credit-Supported Debt, July 6, 2009 -- Joint-Support Criteria Update, April 22, 2009 RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE Transaction CUSIP Rating To From Indiana Finance Authority US$77.125 mil environ ref rev bnds (for the Dayton Power & Light Co. project) ser 2009A-3 due 12/01/2039 455054AG1 AAA/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$77.125 mil environ ref rev bnds (for the Dayton Power & Light Co. project) ser 2009A-4 due 12/01/2039 455054AJ5 AAA/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ US$50 mil environ ref rev bnds (for the Dayton Power & Light Co. project) ser 2009A-5 due 10/01/2040 455054AF3 AAA/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+