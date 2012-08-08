FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. corp spec-grade default rate to rise to 3.7 pct by June 2013
August 8, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: U.S. corp spec-grade default rate to rise to 3.7 pct by June 2013

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 8 - Slow growth and lackluster job creation continue to characterize the
U.S. economic recovery, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income Research, titled "U.S. Corporate Default Rate Forecasted To Rise To
3.7% In Second-Quarter 2013." 

The most recent GDP report showed growth of only 1.5% in second-quarter 2012, 
following growth of only 2% in the first quarter. We expect real GDP growth of 
2% for full-year 2012 and 2013. The labor market continues to add jobs but at 
a slow pace. In July, 163,000 new jobs were created, compared with an average 
of 73,000 new jobs per month in the second quarter and 226,000 per month in 
the first quarter. The unemployment rate rose to 8.3% in July--a slight 
increase from 8.2% in June and May and 8.1% in April. We expect that the 
unemployment rate will remain at or above 8% during the remainder of 2012 and 
in 2013. 

"Global uncertainty resulting from Europe's sovereign crisis is affecting 
investor confidence in the financial markets," said Diane Vazza, head of 
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Monetary policy appears to be 
in favor of providing the necessary assistance to certain countries, but it 
remains to be seen if a timely and coordinated response from the region will 
be implemented and if it will suffice to calm investor concerns both locally 
and globally." In the U.S., the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest 
rates low for an extended period of time and perhaps even do another round of 
quantitative easing in the coming quarters. 

We expect the U.S. corporate trailing 12-month speculative-grade default rate 
to increase to 3.7% by June 2013, from 2.7% as of June 2012. Our baseline 
projection is still lower than the long-term (1981-2011) average of 4.5%. A 
total of 57 issuers would need to default in the 12 months ending June 2013 to 
reach this projection. In contrast, 41 speculative-grade entities defaulted in 
the 12 months ended June 2012. Our baseline default forecast is based on 
current observations and future expectations of the likely path of the U.S. 
economy and financial markets.

In addition to our baseline projection, we forecast the default rate in our 
optimistic and pessimistic scenarios. "Under our optimistic default rate 
forecast, we would expect the default rate to decline to 2.2% by June 2013 (or 
34 defaults during the next 12 months) from the current default rate of 2.7%," 
said Ms. Vazza. "Under the pessimistic scenario, we would expect the default 
rate to rise to 5.5% (or 85 defaults during the next 12 months)."

We base our forecasts on quantitative and qualitative factors that we 
consider, including, but not limited to, Standard & Poor's proprietary default 
model for the U.S. corporate speculative-grade bond market. We update our 
outlook for the U.S. issuer-based corporate speculative-grade default rate 
each quarter after analyzing the latest economic data and expectations.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

