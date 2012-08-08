FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch launches new emerging markets quarterly newsletter
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch launches new emerging markets quarterly newsletter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has launched an electronic newsletter called 'Emerging
Markets Quarterly'. The new publication will highlight topics of interest from
different sectors of the economy, with one or two articles discussing Fitch's
opinion and an investor interview providing the market's view on these topics.

Due to investors' growing interest in expanding their investment horizons
towards the smaller and faster-growing economies within the emerging markets
spectrum, this first edition focuses on the more risky subset of emerging market
countries, also known as frontier markets.

In the first article, the agency discusses the differences between two of the
most prominent frontier market indices and provides its view on selected
countries included in these. Key rating factors that Fitch considers for each
sector are also highlighted. The second article discusses Fitch's opinion with
respect to the ongoing policy limbo in Egypt.

In the 'market view' section of this edition, Violet Osterberg, Co-Head of
Specialty Investments at Pacific Life Insurance Company, shares her expertise
with regard to frontier markets.

In addition, the newsletter features commentary highlights and key rating
actions for the quarter, covering the corporates, financial institutions,
sovereigns, global infrastructure and structured finance sectors within the
emerging markets.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMERGING MARKETS NEWSLETTER "PILOT
EDITION"

