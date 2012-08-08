FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates corP rating methodology, no material changes
August 8, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates corP rating methodology, no material changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Corporate Rating MethodologyAug 8 - Fitch Ratings has published its updated Corporate Rating
Methodology, which now also incorporates Fitch's updated criteria for Short-term
ratings and for the notching relationship between parents and subsidiaries (in
both local and foreign currency) in one document.

At the same time, the previously published criteria for leveraged European
"opco-propco" structures is being withdrawn, as no public ratings are currently
assigned to entities previously covered under this criteria.

There have been no material changes to any of the updated criteria since their
last republication in August 2011, and no criteria-related rating changes are
expected.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

