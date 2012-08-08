FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P answers top 10 questions about U.S. footwear industry
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P answers top 10 questions about U.S. footwear industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's believes there 
will be more pressure for U.S. footwear companies to capitalize on popular 
merchandise trends this year, according to a report titled "Top 10 Investor 
Questions: How Will U.S. Footwear Companies Fare In The Continuing Slow-Growth 
Economy?" published earlier today on RatingsDirect.

"We expect slow economic expansion in the U.S. in 2012, with weak employment 
and consumer spending rates that continue to limit both the mall and off-mall 
traffic that propels footwear sales," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 
Diya Iyer.

Online sales should remain a silver lining. "We expect online sales to 
continue to rise at high-single-digit to mid-teen rates for footwear companies 
this year," Ms. Iyer commented further.

Consolidation could also have rating implications for these companies.

In the article, Standard & Poor's answers some of the most frequently asked 
questions it has received from investors about the industry. These questions 
include:
     -- What are your expectations for rating changes in the footwear industry 
in the coming year? 
     -- What key trends will shape the credit quality of U.S. footwear 
companies over the next year?
     -- What is Standard & Poor's forecast for the economy and the consumer in 
2012, and how will it affect the footwear industry? 
     -- What are the biggest growth opportunities for footwear companies?


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

