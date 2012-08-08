TEXT-S&P affirmms 3 NY Liberty Development 'A-1+' s-t ratings

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its short-term 'A-1+' ratings on three bonds series issued by New York Liberty Development Corp. (see list). The affirmations reflect the Aug. 8, 2012, restructuring and remarketing of the bonds, each of which will have a new scheduled mandatory tender date of May 22, 2013. The ratings on the bonds apply until the next scheduled mandatory tender date, which may occur as soon as May 22, 2013 (but could occur on any business day between May 22, 2013, and Aug. 22, 2013). The short-term 'A-1+' ratings are based on our opinion of the sufficiency, liquidity, and credit quality of the escrowed collateral, which primarily comprises demand-deposit state and local government series securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our U.S. sovereign rating or amendments to the transactions' terms. We generally expect to withdraw our ratings on the bonds on the scheduled mandatory tender date. (For our credit opinion on the U.S., see "United States of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative," published Aug. 5, 2011.) STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology and Assumptions: Assigning Ratings To Bonds In The U.S. Based On Escrowed Collateral, May 31, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- New York Liberty Development Corp. Bonds Series 2011A (3 World Trade Center) Assigned Short-Term 'A-1+' Rating, Nov. 15, 2011 -- New York Liberty Development 2011A Bonds (World Trade Center Towers 3-4) Assigned Short-Term 'A-1+' Rating, Nov. 15, 2011 -- Presale: New York Liberty Development Corp. - Series 2011A (For The 3 World Trade Center Project), Nov. 4, 2011 -- Presale: New York Liberty Development Corp. - Series 2011A (For The World Trade Center Project - Towers 3-4), Nov. 4, 2011 -- Transaction Update: New York Liberty Development Corp. - Series 2010A-1, Oct. 20, 2011 -- United States Of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, Aug. 5, 2011 -- Credit FAQ: Application Of Dual Ratings In U.S. Public Finance, Aug. 19, 2008 RATINGS AFFIRMED New York Liberty Development Corp. Transaction CUSIP Rating $335.46 million multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-1 (3 World Trade Center), due 12/01/2050 649518AK3 A-1+ $1216.525 million multi-modal liberty revenue refunding bonds series 2011A (3 World Trade Center), due 12/01/2049 649519CQ6 A-1+ $112.785 million multi-modal liberty revenue refunding bonds series 2011A (3-4 World Trade Center), due 12/01/2049 649519CN3 A-1+