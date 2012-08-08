TEXT-Fitch updates Greek mortgage assumptions

Aug 8 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - GreeceAug 8 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in Greek residential mortgage loan pools. The updated assumptions are not expected to have an impact on the current ratings of Fitch-rated transactions. However, the agency expects negative rating actions based on performance seen to date. The main changes relate to worsening house price and default expectations. This reflects the significant deterioration of employment and growth outlook since the last update of the Greek RMBS criteria addendum, in August 2011. Furthermore Fitch has also lengthened its recovery timing to four years. House prices in Greece have declined by 20% on average from their 2008 peak. Fitch expects Greek house prices to suffer a further decline of almost 17% over the medium term, in the context of the debt crisis and associated austerity measures, which has resulted in subdued mortgage lending and heightened financial pressure on potential house buyers as well as existing mortgage borrowers. Fitch's average peak-to-trough house price decline (HPD) expectation for Greece has been revised upwards, from 24% to 33% in nominal terms. Due to the sharp decline in property transactions and the property price index since 2008 as well as the lack of data on foreclosures after 2008, Fitch has also increased the average quick sale assumption (QSA) to 38% from 35%. The increase in HPD assumptions and QSA assumptions, resulted in an average increase of the market value declines to 47% from 43%. Fitch has also revised its illiquid property adjustments assumptions in light of the most recent property price developments, and increased the servicing costs to 0.4% from 0.3% due to a high level of arrears and lack of third-party servicers. Frequency of foreclosure assumptions for a 'Bsf' rating have increased to 7% from 6%. Post-2005 vintages continue to perform substantially worse than seasoned ones. Therefore, Fitch will apply vintage adjustments to the lifetime default expectation of a standard Greek mortgage loan after 2005, typically ranging between 1.5x and 2.5x. Vintage adjustments are derived on a case-by case basis for each originator and vintage, based on originator performance, surveillance and further market data. The report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions", replaces the report of the same name published on 11 August 2011. The report should be read together with the reports entitled "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", published 7 June 2012 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach for rating Greek RMBS. For more background on the Greek housing and mortgage market, please see appendix 3 of the report. For further information on the Greek loan performance please see "Mortgage Market Index - Greece" published 26 July 2012. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Mortgage Market Index - Greece - Q2 2012 EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria