TEXT-Fitch on criteria for stressing interest rate risk in structured finance

March 20 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance TransactionsMarch 20 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for stressing interest rate risk in existing and new structured finance transactions. The updated criteria have also been extended to transaction cash flows indexed to interest reference rates for Canadian Dollars (CAD). All previously published interest rate stress levels remain unchanged. As envisaged under the criteria framework, Fitch has completed a review of the interest rate bases and the defined calibration parameters that it uses as inputs for its interest rate stress spreadsheet. The process included an analysis of historical rate movements, a review of the economic outlook and monetary policy regimes of each country, and an evaluation of the appropriateness of the resultant levels of stress produced by applying the interest rate criteria to the calibration parameters. Fitch's analysis and criteria are based upon short-term market interest rates, namely Libor or currency-specific equivalents. The full calibration parameters have been published in the accompanying spreadsheet. The continuing historically low interest rate environment in several developed economies, most notably North America, Europe and Japan, falls into the scope of exceptional circumstances under these criteria. Over the next six months, Fitch will review the economic and monetary situation of those countries and assess the impact on its stress assumptions for interest rates. The agency aims at publishing the results of its review in Q312. The updated criteria report "Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions" and accompanying spreadsheet "Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance" are available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance