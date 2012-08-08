FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch multiples report for leveraged U.S. companies
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch multiples report for leveraged U.S. companies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 - In its seventh version of the 'U.S. Leveraged Finance Multiple
EV-aluator' report released today, Fitch Ratings provides an analysis of market
multiples (enterprise value /EBITDA) and transaction multiples on an
aggregated sector basis. The report also provides a granular view of the more
than 400 high-yield issuers comprising the report on both an issuer- and
subsector basis. The detailed break-down by subsector illustrates the
considerable divergence in market multiples within each broad sector.

The report highlights how these market multiples have compared with transaction
multiples of publicly traded U.S. companies and with the distressed valuation
multiples employed by Fitch for purposes of its recovery analysis.

In conducting its analysis, Fitch made the following observations:

--The aggregate market valuation multiple (EV/EBITDA) for all companies for the
most recent latest 12 months (LTM) decreased to 7.2 times (x) from 7.5x as of
the end of 2011 despite the Russell 3000 index increasing 8.2% in that time
period. Twelve of the 18 sectors in the U.S. have dipped below year-end 2011
levels.

--Transaction multiples in 2012 decreased versus the multiples seen in 2011. The
median Fitch-estimated transaction multiple for the first half of 2012 was
9.74x, driving down the median transaction multiple for the most recent LTM to
10.5x from 10.8x in 2011. The three most active sectors in 2012 have been
Energy, Healthcare, and Technology.

--Fitch-employed multiples hover either below or in the lowest quartile of
10-year historical public market multiples.

The report is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
the following headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >> U.S. Leveraged Finance

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Leveraged Finance Multiple
EV-aluator

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.