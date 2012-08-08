FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Bankinter Spanish mortgage covered bonds
#Market News
August 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Bankinter Spanish mortgage covered bonds

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Aug 8 - OVERVIEW
     -- We are assigning 'A' ratings, with a negative outlook, to Bankinter 
S.A.'s mortgage covered bonds. 
     -- The ratings are five notches higher than our long-term rating on 
Bankinter, which is the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond 
criteria given the Spanish legal framework and a high asset-liability 
mismatch. 
     -- Our negative outlook on the covered bond ratings reflects our negative 
outlook on Bankinter's issuer credit rating, as any rating action on the bank 
would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds it 
has issued, all else being equal. 

MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'A' long-term credit ratings to Bankinter S.A.'s 
(BB+/Negative/B) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"). At the same 
time, we have assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these covered 
bonds (see list below).

The covered bonds are senior secured debt issued by Bankinter. According to 
our criteria, we view the covered bond ratings as issue ratings that are 
linked to our issuer credit rating (ICR) on the issuer (see "Revised 
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In 
Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009).

Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we evaluate the maximum potential 
rating on a covered bond program as the bank's ICR plus the maximum number of 
notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of uplift results 
from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability 
mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization.

When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of 
the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or 
monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three 
distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential 
number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be 
commensurate with the target credit enhancement.

Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we 
have categorized Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and 
determined a "high" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, these 
combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential 
ratings uplift of five notches above our long-term ICR on Bankinter. 

Based on our criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses 
from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have assessed that 
the overcollateralization available to support Bankinter's cedulas 
hipotecarias is commensurate with the maximum ratings uplift above the 
long-term ICR on Bankinter.

Therefore, we have assigned our 'A' long-term ratings to Bankinter's mortgage 
covered bonds, which reflects this maximum ratings uplift of five notches. 

At the same time, we have assigned a negative outlook to the 'A' ratings on 
these covered bonds. This reflects the fact that, all other things remaining 
equal, any rating action on Bankinter would automatically lead to a 
corresponding rating action on its covered bonds.

Our ratings on Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds follow our analysis of the 
issuer's asset and cash flow information as of June 30, 2012.

We assess the cover pool's credit risk as per our "Criteria for Rating Spanish 
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published March 1, 2002, "Methodology 
And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS 
Transactions," published Jan. 6, 2009, "Principles Of Credit Ratings," 
published Feb. 16, 2011, and "Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts 
Spotlight on Key Analytics," published July 16, 2004.

We evaluate cash flows generated by the cover pool, and the cash flow required 
to service outstanding covered bonds under severe economic conditions. This 
evaluation aims to determine whether the assets in the cover pool are 
sufficient to meet the payments on the covered bonds in a timely manner.

Our cash flow analysis assesses the cover pool's performance by considering:
     -- Credit risk (as described in the paragraphs below);
     -- Interest rate and currency risk;
     -- ALMM risk resulting from cash flow mismatches between assets and 
liabilities in terms of maturity, and from market value mismatches if the 
program has to liquidate assets;
     -- Prepayment risk and servicing costs; and
     -- An appropriate stress-testing of these risks, using our cash flow 
model (Imake).

In our modeling, we use cash flow assumptions as per our general cash flow 
criteria, because we consider these to be appropriate to apply to covered 
bonds, due to the similar cash flow risk nature of residential mortgage-backed 
securities (RMBS) and covered bonds (see "Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS 
Transactions," published Nov. 20, 2003, and "Methodology And Assumptions: 
Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions" published 
Jan. 6, 2009).

The ratings on the covered bonds reflect our expectation of timely payment of 
interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the final maturity date of the 
covered bonds.

As of March 31, 2012, the key characteristics of the combined residential 
mortgage books of the three entities were:

Classification of ALMM mismatch                High
Program categorization                         1
Maximum potential rating                       A
Current available credit enhancement (%)       92.96
Target credit enhancement commensurate with
 the highest credit rating (%)                 79.05
Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as assets/liabilities.
ALMM--Asset-liability mismatch.

LIABILITIES MATURITY PROFILE

Year      Percentage of covered
          bonds outstanding (%)

2012               0.00
2013              31.78
2014              27.43
2015              17.59
2016              11.20
2017               8.00
2018               1.60
2020               1.60
2022               0.80
TOTAL            100.00

Bankinter's covered bonds' weighted-average life is 2.3 years, with the 
highest maturity concentration taking place in 2013 (31.78% of the outstanding 
notes). 

MORTGAGE BOOK CHARACTERISTICS

Residential Mortgage Loan Book

Principal balance (EUR)          15,676,084,540
Total number of loans                   128,547
Average loan size (EUR)                 121,948
Weighted-average LTV ratio (%)            55.60
Weighted-average seasoning (months)          63
Weighted-average term to maturity (months)  276
Floating-rate loans (%)                   99.91
Weighted-average margin (bps)                68
LTV--Loan-to-value.

Nonresidential Mortgage Loan Book

Principal balance (EUR)          8,451,438,210
Total number of loans                   32,679
Average loan size (EUR)              258,619.8
Weighted-average LTV ratio (%)           66.29
Weighted-average seasoning (months)         51
Weighted-average term to maturity (months) 192
Floating-rate loans (%)                  99.56
Weighted-average margin (bps)              136
LTV--Loan-to-value.

MORTGAGE LOAN BOOK GEOGRAPHIC DISTRIBUTION (%)

Andalucia          14.42
Aragon              2.62
Asturias            1.55
Balearic Islands    2.96
Basque Country      3.75
Canary Islands      4.55
Cantabria           1.59
Castilla-La Mancha  3.66
Castilla-Leon       4.22
Catalonia          12.59
Extremadura         0.68
Galicia             1.73
La Rioja            0.59
Madrid             31.14
Murcia              2.66
Navarra             0.65
Valencia           10.56
Others              0.08

Madrid is the region with the highest concentration (31.14%) as the bank has 
historically been quite active in this region.

We assessed the likelihood that the borrowers would default on their mortgage 
payments (the foreclosure frequency), and the amount of loss on the subsequent 
sale of the property (the loss severity, expressed as a percentage of the 
outstanding loan). We determined the total mortgage balance that we assume 
will default, and the total amount of this defaulted balance that is not 
recovered for the entire residential book, by calculating the weighted-average 
foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and the weighted-average loss severity (WALS).

The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the 
portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At the 'AAA' level, the WAFF and WALS results 
were:

WAFF (%)                    33.84
WALS (%)                    45.72
Assumed net credit loss (WAFF x WALS) (%)   15.47

Our assessment indicated that this combination of factors, along with the 
appraisal of other risk factors, is commensurate with 'A' ratings on 
Bankinter's cedulas hipotecarias.

We have assigned a negative outlook to the 'A' ratings on these covered bonds. 
This reflects the fact that, all other things remaining equal, any rating 
action on the issuer would automatically lead to a corresponding rating action 
on the covered bonds issued by Bankinter.

RATINGS LIST

                     Rating
Program/             
Country: Covered bond type

RATINGS ASSIGNED; NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ASSIGNED

Bankinter S.A.       A/Negative

Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Cedulas Hipotecarias)

