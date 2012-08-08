FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Thrivent Financial for Lutherans IFSR at 'AA'
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Thrivent Financial for Lutherans IFSR at 'AA'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Thrivent Financial for
Lutherans (Thrivent Financial) and its subsidiary, Thrivent Life Insurance
Company (Thrivent Life), collectively referred to as Thrivent. The affirmed
ratings include Thrivent's 'AA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) and its 'AA-'
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release.

Fitch's ratings of Thrivent Financial reflect the organization's strong
capitalization with very low use of financial leverage, high-quality investment
portfolio, consistent profitability and favorable market franchise within the
Lutheran market. In addition, Thrivent has a conservative liability profile with
limited exposure to variable annuities with living benefit guarantees.

The Stable Outlook is driven by Thrivent Financial's strong capital base and
Fitch's expectations of continued sustainable solid operating performance for
2012, supported by conservative investment and product offerings. Fitch believes
that the pressure on profitability and capital, driven by an extended low
interest rate scenario and future investment losses, is manageable in the
context of the company's capital position and liability profile.

Key rating concerns include Thrivent Financial's above-average exposure to risky
assets (below investment-grade bonds, common stocks, schedule BA-other invested
assets and troubled real estate), challenges due to competitive pressures in the
company's core life and annuity markets, and uncertainty tied to difficult
macroeconomic conditions and evolving regulatory environment. Fitch believes
that a prolonged low interest rate environment could increase earnings pressure
due to margin compression for Thrivent and other industry participants in the
annuity and interest-sensitive life insurance business.

Thrivent Financial's capitalization is strong and of high quality, improving on
both an absolute and a risk-adjusted basis in 2011. Total adjusted capital (TAC)
increased to $5.5 billion and a risk based capital (RBC) ratio of approximately
488% at March 31, 2012, as compared to year-end 2010 TAC of $5.1 billion and RBC
of 454%. The company has not issued surplus notes to support its capital and
Thrivent Financial's reliance on capital markets to finance its product reserves
and capital base is very low. Capital strength is also aided by moderate
operating leverage and a relatively low-risk liability profile.

Profitability for Thrivent Financial is viewed as consistent and improving in
2011 from the moderate mid-single-digit levels of recent years. Thrivent's
operating earnings improvement in 2011 reflects the growing contributions of the
annuity business and the stable results of Thrivent's life insurance business.
Thrivent's investment income has improved as a result of increasing assets under
management and consistent yields despite the low interest rate environment.
Profitability in 2011 has benefited from favorable lapse rates for both life and
annuity, generally favorable mortality, and good expense management. Fitch
expects this trend of solid performance to continue in 2012.

Thrivent manages a high-quality, well-diversified, liquid investment portfolio
that has performed relatively well in terms of credit and return over the last
three years. Realized credit related losses are considered low at approximately
12 basis points for 2011, and well within pricing assumptions. Realized credit
related investment losses declined to $57 million in 2011 from $68 million in
2010, mainly in structured security impairments, commercial real estate related
investments and private equity losses. Fitch expects modest losses again for
2012.

Fitch believes Thrivent Financial is strongly positioned within the Lutheran
market, but that the company's narrow focus presents challenges for long-term
growth opportunities. Thrivent Financial provides a variety of fraternal
programs and services, life insurance, retirement, disability income and other
risk protection and asset accumulation products to its membership. Its
affiliates also offer its members a family of mutual funds, and trust and
banking services. At March 31, 2012, Thrivent Financial and Thrivent Life
reported total statutory assets of $68.9 billion, and total adjusted capital of
over $5.5 billion.

Factors that could trigger a negative rating action:

--A decrease in estimated RBC below 390%;
--A material increase in realized gross investment losses and impairments in
2012;
--Material negative trends in earnings and/or fraternal membership.

Factors that could trigger a positive rating action:

--Sustained profitability with low double-digit returns and profitable growth in
fraternal membership;
--A sustained RBC above 480%.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--IFS at 'AA'.

Thrivent Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
