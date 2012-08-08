TEXT-Fitch affirms Lea Power Partners LLC at 'BB+'

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of Lea Power Partners, LLC's (LPP) $305.4 million senior secured bonds due 2033 at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook remains stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Stable Revenue Profile: The project is supported by a tolling agreement with Southwestern Public Service (SPS) that constitutes 100% of revenues and under which SPS covers fuel expense. The tolling nature of the power purchase agreement (PPA) mitigates revenue risk and cost risk to the project. SPS is rated 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch. --Increased Cost Certainty: Historical expenses exceeded original projections by almost 100% during the first two years of operation. Following several major overhauls to reduce expenses in combination with contractual revisions, the cost profile is expected to remain stable going forward, albeit at an elevated level. Fitch notes that the project is no longer vulnerable to increased dispatch as a result of a contractual revision under the operations & maintenance agreements, which helps to further secure cash flow going forward. --Strong Operating History: The project has maintained high availability since completion, strengthening already contracted revenues through the generation of dispatch availability revenues. The solid operating history of the project helps to maintain cash flows at the current rating level with an average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.32x over the life of the debt in the Fitch rating case. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Cost profile changes: Increased operating costs would erode cash flow beyond current projections while further cost reductions could help to support project cash flow, especially in a stressed operating environment. --Operating performance shortfall: A significant and sustained change to the operating performance of the project could reduce financial cushion. SECURITY Pari passu with other senior secured obligations, the bondholders have a first-priority security interest in all real and personal property, tangible and intangible assets, revenues, accounts, project documents and ownership interests in LPP. CREDIT UPDATE Operationally, 2011 and year-to-date 2012 performance have met Fitch's expectations under the rating case with DSCR of 1.31x for 2011 and 1.30x budgeted for 2012. The project has been dispatched at roughly 65% for both 2011 and year-to-date 2012. The project underwent routine maintenance in April 2012 for turbine and generator inspections resulting in reduced dispatch for the month and availability of 94%. The project was returned to service and has maintained an average year-to-date availability factor of 98.81%. LPP is still in the process of appealing the property tax assessment of the project. The appeal for the 2010 tax year was scheduled for hearing on July 26, 2012 but a continuance was granted and the hearing is now scheduled for November. The estimated potential cost savings of $1.4 million going forward from this appeal is not contemplated in Fitch's rating. A favorable resolution to the property tax case would provide additional cash cushion to absorb any potential operational issues that may arise in the long term. Fitch confirmed the rating following a Dec. 5, 2011 purchase and sale agreement between ArcLight's subsidiary Alerion III and IV, LLC and FREIF North America to sell 100% of the indirect equity interest in the project to FREIF. The confirmation was based on FREIF's similar experience in the energy industry and the lack of any substantial changes at the project. The purchase and sale agreement closed on March 29, 2012, with Consolidated Asset Management Services, LLC remaining as the operator of the facility. The project consists of a 604-megawatt natural gas fired, combined-cycle electric generating facility selling energy and capacity under a 25-year PPA with SPS. SPS purchases capacity at a fixed price and obtains full dispatch rights over the facility. LPP is reimbursed for non-fuel variable operating costs through a separate fixed-price energy payment. The PPA is structured as a tolling agreement, and SPS is responsible for providing natural gas fuel. SPS is a fully integrated, investor-owned electric utility serving New Mexico and parts of Texas. Contact: Primary Analyst Nicole Farucci Associate Director +1-212-908-0684 Fitch Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Chris Joassin Director +1-312-368-3166 Committee Chairperson Gregory Remec Senior Director +1-312-606-2339 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (July 12, 2012); --'Rating Criteria for Thermal Power Projects' (June 18, 2012). 