TEXT-S&P rates Frontier Communications notes 'BB'
August 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Frontier Communications notes 'BB'

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Stamford, Conn.-based telecom
service provider Frontier Communications Corp.'s proposed $500 million
of senior notes due 2023. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company
intends to use proceeds from the notes to repay existing debt. 

The 'BB' corporate credit on Frontier is unchanged and the outlook is 
negative. The rating reflects a "weak" business risk profile and "significant" 
financial risk profile. Business risk factors include significant competitive 
pressures from wireless carriers and incumbent cable operators, the latter of 
which are bundling telephone with data and video services and are increasingly 
targeting smaller business customers. As a result, the company continues to 
lose high-margin voice access lines, which totaled 7.6% in the second quarter 
of 2012, year over year. 

Other business risk factors include Standard & Poor's expectation for 
declining revenue from federal and state subsidies and the possibility of 
continued weak, albeit improving, operating performance in the acquired 
Verizon properties. Tempering factors include the company's position as an 
incumbent in its territories, healthy EBITDA margins, and modest growth in 
data services, especially in the former Verizon markets, which were 
underserved previously. The significant financial risk profile is based on 
Frontier's leverage of about 3.7x, pro forma for the new issuance, and 
shareholder-oriented financial policy. Despite the company's intentions to pay 
down some of its upcoming maturities with cash and free operating cash flow 
(FOCF), we expect key credit measures to weaken over the next few years 
because of lower EBITDA due to access-line losses and lower subsidy revenue. 
Moreover, while Frontier generates solid FOCF, over 55% is consumed by its 
common dividend. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the 
summary analysis on Frontier, published July 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Frontier Communications Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating    BB/Negative/--

New Ratings

Frontier Communications Corp.
 Senior Unsecured
  $500 mil nts due 2023     BB
   Recovery Rating          3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

