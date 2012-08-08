TEXT-Fitch updates insurance-linked securities rating criteria

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has completed its periodic review and published its criteria report for rating insurance-linked securities (ILS). The criteria report is titled 'Insurance-Linked Securities' and replaces the previous version dated Aug. 11, 2011. This update will not affect any ILS ratings that are currently provided. The report provides the global methodology for rating insurance-linked securities, as well as the obligations and/or counterparty risk of special-purpose (re)insurers designed to isolate and transfer specific insurance risks or products to investors or other third parties. Usually these risks are 'low frequency, high severity' events, or incorporate remote triggers. Generally, ILS serves as either a risk transfer or a risk financing vehicle for insurance or reinsurance companies. Examples of transferred perils include natural catastrophes, pandemics or extreme mortality, and medical loss ratios. Risk financings include embedded value of unit-linked annuities, disability income policies or life insurance contracts. This criteria melds and references the analytical process included in structured finance criteria and insurance criteria or a combination of both. Periodic updates, such as this one, are intended to reflect any material changes in legal structures and/or insurance risks in the sector. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria, June 6, 2012 -- Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions May 30, 2012 -- Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, May 30, 2012 -- Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum, May 30, 2012 -- Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 9, 2011 -- Managing and Developing Criteria and Models, April 4, 2012 -- Insurance Rating Methodology, Sept. 22, 2011 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance-Linked Securities Insurance Rating Methodology Managing and Developing Criteria and Models Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria