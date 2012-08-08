FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on NY Liberty Development (World Trade Center 3-4)
August 8, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch on NY Liberty Development (World Trade Center 3-4)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Jul 26, 2012, press
release (Fitch to Maintain 'A+/F1', Neg Watch, on NY Liberty Dev Corp Rev Ref
Bonds (World Trade Center-3-4)), is effective today (Aug 8, 2012).


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012);
--'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (June 20, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria
Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
