TEXT-Fitch on NY Liberty Development (World Trade Center 3-4)

Aug 8 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Jul 26, 2012, press release (Fitch to Maintain 'A+/F1', Neg Watch, on NY Liberty Dev Corp Rev Ref Bonds (World Trade Center-3-4)), is effective today (Aug 8, 2012). Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (June 20, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds