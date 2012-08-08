FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Essex Portfolio's proposed notes 'BBB'
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Essex Portfolio's proposed notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating
to Essex Portfolio L.P.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2022
(see list). The offering is Essex's first in the public debt markets.

The company indicated it will use proceeds from the offering to refinance 
existing senior unsecured indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, 
which could include repayment of outstanding borrowings under the unsecured 
credit agreement. In May 2012, the company amended its $425 million unsecured 
revolving credit facility by increasing the borrowing capacity to $500 
million. The company also has a $25 million working capital unsecured line of 
credit. As of June 30, 2012, the combined outstanding balance under the 
company's credit lines was $257 million.

Palo Alto, California-based Essex is a multifamily REIT with a portfolio of 
approximately $4.7 billion in undepreciated real estate assets. The company's 
properties are geographically concentrated in West Coast markets, with close 
to 83% of same-store net operating income (NOI) generated in California (34% 
in northern California and 48% in southern California) and the remainder 
derived from the Seattle-metro area. As of June 30, 2012, the company had 
ownership interests in 160 apartment communities comprising 33,015 units.

The stable outlook on Essex's corporate credit rating reflects our expectation 
that the company will continue generating favorable operating results as it 
maintains high occupancy levels and grows NOI through rental rate increases 
and lease-ups of properties in stabilization. We would consider lowering the 
corporate credit rating by one notch if the company pursues leveraged, 
low-yielding acquisitions or if development starts become overly aggressive 
such that fixed-charge coverage drops below 2.0x for a sustained period. While 
less likely in the near future, we would consider upgrading the company by one 
notch if it successfully unencumbers the majority of its asset base and grows 
fixed-charge coverage to the high 2x area.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- North American REIT Ratings Will Likely Remain Stable Despite Slowing 
Economic Growth,  July 27, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs, Strongest To Weakest, July 26, 
2012
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors 
For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, Oct. 12, 
2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 8, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 
June 21, 2011

RATING LIST

Essex Property Trust Inc. 
 Corporate credit                      BBB/Stable/--

Rating Assigned

Essex Portfolio L.P.
 $250 mil. senior unsecured notes      BBB


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
