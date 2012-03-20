TEXT-S&P cuts TASC Inc ratings

March 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its ratings on TASC Inc.'s senior secured term loan B to 'BB-' (one notch higher than our corporate credit rating on the company) from 'BB' following a $65 million term loan add-on, bringing the aggregate dollar amount of the senior secured term loan B to $740 million. We also revised our recovery rating to '2' from '1'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The 'B+' corporate credit and stable outlook on TASC remain unchanged. The rating reflects our expectation that the company's long-standing customer relationships with key intelligence and defense organizations within the U.S. government will provide some downside protection from potential near-term revenue and profitability pressure due to an evolving competitive landscape for government contractors. The company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), but long-term contracts provide revenue visibility and profitability has been consistent. TASC is a U.S government contractor that provides advanced systems engineering and technical assistance (SETA) services to federal agencies with a primary focus on the intelligence and defense sectors. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on TASC, published Nov. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on TASC, to be published as soon as possible following the release of this article.) Senior Secured $740 mil term loan B BB- BB Recovery Rating 2 1 $100 mil revolver BB- BB Recovery Rating 2 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: David Tsui, CFA, CPA, New York (1) 212-438-2138; david_tsui@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159; alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com 