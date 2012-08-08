TEXT-S&P rates One Call Medical 'B', outlook stable

Aug 8 - Overview -- Parsippany, N.J.-based One Call Medical is raising $625 million in debt and $76 million in new equity to acquire MSC Care Management and pay off existing debt. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to One Call Medical and a 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the debt issues. -- We are not rating the new $210 million senior unsecured term loan. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that One Call's highly leveraged financial risk profile will constrain its credit profile during the next 12-18 months. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to One Call Medical Inc. We also assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating (one notch above the corporate credit rating) and '2' recovery rating to the company's proposed $50 million revolving credit facility and $415 million senior-secured term loan. Rationale Our rating on One Call Medical reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak,", and our assessment of its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define the terms. Our assessment of the business risk profile as weak primarily reflects One Call Medical's overall relatively narrow business scope, given the highly specialized aspects of its ancillary product lines, and its sole dependence on the workers' compensation industry. Our assessment of the financial risk profile as highly leveraged primarily reflects the company's aggressive financial policy, as characterized by its high debt leverage (6.2x pro forma for June 30, 2012) and active acquisitive strategy. One Call Medical and MSC Care Management (MSC) have made a combined six acquisitions since the beginning of 2011, and we expect further activity during the next 12-24 months. Slightly offsetting these risks, One Call Medical will have the No. 1 market shares in all five of its product segments post-transaction, and generally favorable industry trends and dynamics should support its growth prospects during the next several years. The company has a relatively low-risk recurring revenue model, with very limited reimbursement risk and no insurance risk, backed by a stable client base. Our baseline forecast assumes that One Call Medical will be able to achieve double-digit revenue and earnings growth and gradual EBITDA margin expansion during the next 12-18 months. These growth trends would be consistent with the combined entity's pro-forma performance during the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. One Call Medical and MSC are ancillary healthcare intermediaries that provide workers' compensation payors, such as insurers and third-party administrators, with discounted provider access and cost-containment products and services. One Call Medical and MSC focus on five specialized market segments: diagnostics, home healthcare, equipment and device management, transportation and translation services, and dental network management and surgical implants. One Call Medical and MSC generate fee-based revenues by earning the spread between the prices charged to payors and the discounted prices contracted with providers and vendors. Our main credit concerns with One Call Medical are the high debt load it will be taking on in this transaction and the associated pressure this will put on its ability to integrate its largest acquisition to date. The transaction's integration risk, however, is somewhat tempered by the complementary nature of the company's product portfolios, the relatively reasonable cost synergies being contemplated (about $10 million per year), and the positive track records of both management teams with respect to acquisition integration. The new management team will consist of a combination from both companies, with Mr. Don Duford from One Call Medical as CEO, and Mr. Joseph Delaney from MSC as President. From a financing perspective, the transaction will result in incremental debt (new debt minus the retirement of existing debt) of $482 million. One Call will issue three new debt vehicles: -- A six-year, $50 million revolver (undrawn at transaction closing); -- A seven-year, $415 million senior secured term; and -- A $210 million senior unsecured term loan (to be held by GSO Capital Partners). Debt proceeds, $76 million in new equity from a combination of Odyssey Investment Partners (One Call Medical's private equity sponsor since 2009), GSO Capital Partners (a new investor to One Call Medical), and management will be used to finance the $529 million purchase price for MSC, the retirement of $143 million in existing One Call debt, and the payment of transaction fees and expenses. The new equity is a credit positive. At transaction closing, we expect pro-forma credit ratios that are consistent with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile: debt leverage of 6.2x, total debt-to-capital ratio of 77%, EBITDA interest coverage of 1.9x, and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of less than 12% (based on pro-forma financials for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012). Following the transaction, during the next 12-18 months, we expect gradual credit ratio improvement based on the company's debt repayment plans, which we view as achievable, and our expectations for revenues and EBITDA, which are generally positive. For 2012, we expect One Call Medical to generate revenues of $720 million-$730 million and EBITDA of $100 million-$110 million (including the company's targeted $10 million in cost synergies). We expect the following year-end 2012 credit ratios: debt leverage of 5.4x-5.6x; total debt-to-capital of 75%; adjusted EBITDA coverage of 2.1x; and FFO-to-debt of 9%-11%. Beyond 2012, we expect continued credit ratio improvement. However, this is tempered by our view that the company's highly acquisitive nature and private equity ownership structure are not conducive to long-term sustained deleveraging. Our business risk assessment of weak, as defined by our criteria, places particular weight on the company's overall narrow business scope, despite its strengths within its product segments. The company operates primarily in highly specialized product segments, within a much broader healthcare services industry serving workers' compensation. Total medical spending by the workers' compensation industry on One Call Medical's product segments, for example, though meaningful, is dwarfed by much larger segments such as prescription drugs, surgery and anesthesia, hospital services, and physical therapy. Moreover, our business risk assessment also considers that One Call's highly specialized business model is solely dependent on the workers' compensation industry, which continues to struggle because of weak underwriting performance and stagnant employment levels. In our view, these business characteristics offset some otherwise positive factors including the company's leading market shares, generally favorable industry trends and dynamics, and good diversification (by product line, client mix, and geography). For example, the company's growth prospects, despite the workers' compensation industry's issues, will be fueled by expected continued growth in medical spending as a proportion of total claim costs during the next decade. Therefore, even if One Call Medical cannot increase its penetration rates (we believe it can), its revenue base will likely grow based on industry trends. To some extent, the highly specialized aspect of One Call Medical's scope has also afforded it some barriers to entry. One Call Medical competes in a highly fragmented market against small, regional players and pharmacy benefit managers, which have not invested heavily in One Call Medical's smaller product lines. Moreover, given One Call Medical's specialization, price competition has not been a significant market issue historically, according to the company. In our view, One Call Medical's key competitive advantages are its national provider network, its negotiated contracted discounts within this network, and its scalable IT and systems platforms, which allow for connectivity with its clients and providers. Liquidity One Call's liquidity is "adequate." Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses during the next 12 months. However, debt-service requirements, mandatory debt repayments, and a modest amount of planned capital expenditures will constrain liquidity during this time. Relevant aspects of One Call's liquidity are: -- We expect sources of cash to include access to its $50 million revolving credit facility (subject to a springing maximum total net leverage covenant of 6.75x), and approximately $50 million in operating cash flow during the next 12 months. -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of approximately $12 million-$14 million per year and potential acquisition activity. -- There are no significant debt maturities for the next 12 to 24 months. -- There are no financial maintenance covenants on any of the company's debt. Recovery analysis The issue-level ratings on One Call Medical's $50 million senior secured revolver and $415 million senior secured term loan are 'B+' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment default. We do not rate One Call Medical's $210 million unsecured term loan. (For the complete recovery analysis, please read the report on One Call Medical to be published following this report on RatingsDirect). Outlook Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that One Call's credit profile will remain largely unchanged during the next 12-18 months. The company will likely benefit from double-digit revenue and earnings growth during the next 12-18 months, and we expect 2012 revenues of $720 million-$730 million and EBITDA of $100 million-$110 million. This will support the company's debt repayment plans, which call for debt leverage to be brought down to 5.4-5.6x by year-end 2012 and less than 5x by year-end 2013. We also expect the FFO-to-debt ratio to improve to 9%-11% in 2012 and 10%-12% in 2013; adjusted EBITDA interest coverage to improve to 2.1x in 2012 and 2.4x in 2013; and debt-to-capital to improve very slightly to 75% by year-end 2012 and 70%-75% by year-end 2013. Although unlikely, we would consider raising our rating if One Call can sustainably improve its key credit ratios to levels supportive of an "aggressive" financial risk profile (an improvement from "highly leveraged"). These general credit ratio ranges include debt leverage of 3.0x-4.5x, debt-to-capital of 45%-55%, and FFO-to-debt of 15%-30%. Conversely, we would consider a downgrade if One Call experiences significant adverse revenue and/or earnings deterioration, indicating weakened competitive positioning or cost-structure issues, and this leads to weakened credit ratios. Factors that could lead to such a scenario could include an inability to cross-sell products and/or increase product penetration as planned; an inability to improve operating margins as planned; other integration issues; or increasing pricing pressure from payors or provider/vendors. Related Criteria And Research -- For the U.S. Property/Casualty Industry, Making Workers' Compensation Profitable May Be Mission Impossible, Jan. 23, 2012 -- Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating One Call Medical Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$50 mil Revolver bank loan B+ Recovery Rating 2 US$415 mil Term Loan bank loan B+ Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.