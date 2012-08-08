FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates One Call Medical 'B', outlook stable
August 8, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates One Call Medical 'B', outlook stable

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Aug 8 - Overview
     -- Parsippany, N.J.-based One Call Medical is raising $625 million in 
debt and $76 million in new equity to acquire MSC Care Management and pay off 
existing debt.
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to One Call Medical 
and a 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the debt issues.
     -- We are not rating the new $210 million senior unsecured term loan.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that One Call's highly 
leveraged financial risk profile will constrain its credit profile during the 
next 12-18 months.

Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term 
corporate credit rating to One Call Medical Inc. We also assigned our 'B+' 
issue-level rating (one notch above the corporate credit rating) and '2' 
recovery rating to the company's proposed $50 million revolving credit 
facility and $415 million senior-secured term loan.

Rationale
Our rating on One Call Medical reflects our assessment of the company's 
business risk profile as "weak,", and our assessment of its financial risk 
profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define the terms.

Our assessment of the business risk profile as weak primarily reflects One 
Call Medical's overall relatively narrow business scope, given the highly 
specialized aspects of its ancillary product lines, and its sole dependence on 
the workers' compensation industry. Our assessment of the financial risk 
profile as highly leveraged primarily reflects the company's aggressive 
financial policy, as characterized by its high debt leverage (6.2x pro forma 
for June 30, 2012) and active acquisitive strategy. One Call Medical and MSC 
Care Management (MSC) have made a combined six acquisitions since the 
beginning of 2011, and we expect further activity during the next 12-24 months.

Slightly offsetting these risks, One Call Medical will have the No. 1 market 
shares in all five of its product segments post-transaction, and generally 
favorable industry trends and dynamics should support its growth prospects 
during the next several years. The company has a relatively low-risk recurring 
revenue model, with very limited reimbursement risk and no insurance risk, 
backed by a stable client base. Our baseline forecast assumes that One Call 
Medical will be able to achieve double-digit revenue and earnings growth and 
gradual EBITDA margin expansion during the next 12-18 months. These growth 
trends would be consistent with the combined entity's pro-forma performance 
during the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.

One Call Medical and MSC are ancillary healthcare intermediaries that provide 
workers' compensation payors, such as insurers and third-party administrators, 
with discounted provider access and cost-containment products and services. 
One Call Medical and MSC focus on five specialized market segments: 
diagnostics, home healthcare, equipment and device management, transportation 
and translation services, and dental network management and surgical implants. 
One Call Medical and MSC generate fee-based revenues by earning the spread 
between the prices charged to payors and the discounted prices contracted with 
providers and vendors.

Our main credit concerns with One Call Medical are the high debt load it will 
be taking on in this transaction and the associated pressure this will put on 
its ability to integrate its largest acquisition to date. The transaction's 
integration risk, however, is somewhat tempered by the complementary nature of 
the company's product portfolios, the relatively reasonable cost synergies 
being contemplated (about $10 million per year), and the positive track 
records of both management teams with respect to acquisition integration. The 
new management team will consist of a combination from both companies, with 
Mr. Don Duford from One Call Medical as CEO, and Mr. Joseph Delaney from MSC 
as President.

From a financing perspective, the transaction will result in incremental debt 
(new debt minus the retirement of existing debt) of $482 million. One Call 
will issue three new debt vehicles:

     -- A six-year, $50 million revolver (undrawn at transaction closing);
     -- A seven-year, $415 million senior secured term; and
     -- A $210 million senior unsecured term loan (to be held by GSO Capital 
Partners).

Debt proceeds, $76 million in new equity from a combination of Odyssey 
Investment Partners (One Call Medical's private equity sponsor since 2009), 
GSO Capital Partners (a new investor to One Call Medical), and management will 
be used to finance the $529 million purchase price for MSC, the retirement of 
$143 million in existing One Call debt, and the payment of transaction fees 
and expenses. The new equity is a credit positive.

At transaction closing, we expect pro-forma credit ratios that are consistent 
with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile: debt leverage of 6.2x, total 
debt-to-capital ratio of 77%, EBITDA interest coverage of 1.9x, and funds from 
operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of less than 12% (based on pro-forma financials 
for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012). Following the transaction, during the 
next 12-18 months, we expect gradual credit ratio improvement based on the 
company's debt repayment plans, which we view as achievable, and our 
expectations for revenues and EBITDA, which are generally positive.

For 2012, we expect One Call Medical to generate revenues of $720 million-$730 
million and EBITDA of $100 million-$110 million (including the company's 
targeted $10 million in cost synergies). We expect the following year-end 2012 
credit ratios: debt leverage of 5.4x-5.6x; total debt-to-capital of 75%; 
adjusted EBITDA coverage of 2.1x; and FFO-to-debt of 9%-11%. Beyond 2012, we 
expect continued credit ratio improvement. However, this is tempered by our 
view that the company's highly acquisitive nature and private equity ownership 
structure are not conducive to long-term sustained deleveraging.

Our business risk assessment of weak, as defined by our criteria, places 
particular weight on the company's overall narrow business scope, despite its 
strengths within its product segments. The company operates primarily in 
highly specialized product segments, within a much broader healthcare services 
industry serving workers' compensation. Total medical spending by the workers' 
compensation industry on One Call Medical's product segments, for example, 
though meaningful, is dwarfed by much larger segments such as prescription 
drugs, surgery and anesthesia, hospital services, and physical therapy. 
Moreover, our business risk assessment also considers that One Call's highly 
specialized business model is solely dependent on the workers' compensation 
industry, which continues to struggle because of weak underwriting performance 
and stagnant employment levels.

In our view, these business characteristics offset some otherwise positive 
factors including the company's leading market shares, generally favorable 
industry trends and dynamics, and good diversification (by product line, 
client mix, and geography). For example, the company's growth prospects, 
despite the workers' compensation industry's issues, will be fueled by 
expected continued growth in medical spending as a proportion of total claim 
costs during the next decade. Therefore, even if One Call Medical cannot 
increase its penetration rates (we believe it can), its revenue base will 
likely grow based on industry trends.

To some extent, the highly specialized aspect of One Call Medical's scope has 
also afforded it some barriers to entry. One Call Medical competes in a highly 
fragmented market against small, regional players and pharmacy benefit 
managers, which have not invested heavily in One Call Medical's smaller 
product lines. Moreover, given One Call Medical's specialization, price 
competition has not been a significant market issue historically, according to 
the company. In our view, One Call Medical's key competitive advantages are 
its national provider network, its negotiated contracted discounts within this 
network, and its scalable IT and systems platforms, which allow for 
connectivity with its clients and providers.

Liquidity
One Call's liquidity is "adequate." Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses 
during the next 12 months. However, debt-service requirements, mandatory debt 
repayments, and a modest amount of planned capital expenditures will constrain 
liquidity during this time. Relevant aspects of One Call's liquidity are:
     -- We expect sources of cash to include access to its $50 million 
revolving credit facility (subject to a springing maximum total net leverage 
covenant of 6.75x), and approximately $50 million in operating cash flow 
during the next 12 months.
     -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of 
approximately $12 million-$14 million per year and potential acquisition 
activity.
     -- There are no significant debt maturities for the next 12 to 24 months.
     -- There are no financial maintenance covenants on any of the company's 
debt.

Recovery analysis
The issue-level ratings on One Call Medical's $50 million senior secured 
revolver and $415 million senior secured term loan are 'B+' (one notch higher 
than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '2', indicating 
our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment 
default. We do not rate One Call Medical's $210 million unsecured term loan. 
(For the complete recovery analysis, please read the report on One Call 
Medical to be published following this report on RatingsDirect).

Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that One Call's credit profile 
will remain largely unchanged during the next 12-18 months. The company will 
likely benefit from double-digit revenue and earnings growth during the next 
12-18 months, and we expect 2012 revenues of $720 million-$730 million and 
EBITDA of $100 million-$110 million. This will support the company's debt 
repayment plans, which call for debt leverage to be brought down to 5.4-5.6x 
by year-end 2012 and less than 5x by year-end 2013. We also expect the 
FFO-to-debt ratio to improve to 9%-11% in 2012 and 10%-12% in 2013; adjusted 
EBITDA interest coverage to improve to 2.1x in 2012 and 2.4x in 2013; and 
debt-to-capital to improve very slightly to 75% by year-end 2012 and 70%-75% 
by year-end 2013.

Although unlikely, we would consider raising our rating if One Call can 
sustainably improve its key credit ratios to levels supportive of an 
"aggressive" financial risk profile (an improvement from "highly leveraged"). 
These general credit ratio ranges include debt leverage of 3.0x-4.5x, 
debt-to-capital of 45%-55%, and FFO-to-debt of 15%-30%. Conversely, we would 
consider a downgrade if One Call experiences significant adverse revenue 
and/or earnings deterioration, indicating weakened competitive positioning or 
cost-structure issues, and this leads to weakened credit ratios. Factors that 
could lead to such a scenario could include an inability to cross-sell 
products and/or increase product penetration as planned; an inability to 
improve operating margins as planned; other integration issues; or increasing 
pricing pressure from payors or provider/vendors.
Related Criteria And Research
     -- For the U.S. Property/Casualty Industry, Making Workers' Compensation 
Profitable May Be Mission Impossible, Jan. 23, 2012
     -- Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
New Rating

One Call Medical Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B/Stable/--        
Senior Secured
  US$50 mil Revolver bank loan          B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  US$415 mil Term Loan bank loan        B+                 
   Recovery Rating                      2                  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
