FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Baxter International notes 'A+'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Baxter International notes 'A+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Medical products company Baxter International filed a Rule 415
shelf registration and is issuing $750 million of senior unsecured notes. 
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'A+' rating to the senior unsecured 
debt securities filed under Baxter's Rule 415 shelf registration. 
     -- At the same time, we are assigning an 'A+' rating to $750 million 
senior unsecured notes to be issued in two tranches maturing in 2022 and 2024, 
and affirming all outstanding ratings on the company.  
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that product diversity should 
help Baxter absorb setbacks of any one product line, and that it will maintain 
a modest financial risk profile.

Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A+' 
preliminary rating to debt securities filed under Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter 
International Inc.'s 415 shelf registration. The filing falls under the SEC's 
well-known seasoned issuer (WKSI) rules, which do not require a dollar amount 
of securities to be registered. Each time the company sells securities, it 
will provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information 
about the terms.

We also assigned our 'A+' rating to the company's $750 million drawdown of 
senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. 
We note that Baxter's capital expenditures will be increasing to fund a new 
fractionation facility. 

In addition, we affirmed all our ratings on Baxter International, including 
our 'A+' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on Baxter reflect its "strong" business risk profile as a leading 
manufacturer of diversified and relatively noncyclical medical products, 
sustained by extensive worldwide operations, solid distribution channels, a 
very large and entrenched customer base, and low-cost manufacturing. Baxter's 
"modest" financial risk profile reflects a conservative balance sheet, stable 
recurring revenues from consumables and disposables, and strong liquidity, 
despite the significant distribution of cash (via dividends and common stock 
repurchases) to shareholders.

We expect that, over the near term, revenues will grow in the low- to 
mid-single digits, in line with overall health care industry growth. We 
believe Baxter can sustain an adjusted EBITDA margin (per our calculation) 
above 30%, as manufacturing optimization programs, operating leverage, and 
expanded product offerings offset the impact of health care legislation, 
global pricing pressures, and costs associated with plant expansions. Debt 
(adjusted for factored receivables of $160 million, operating leases of $679 
million, and unfunded pension liabilities of $1.2 billion) was $7.3 billion as 
of Dec. 31, 2011. Debt to EBITDA was 1.7x at March 31, 2012, and funds from 
operations (FFO) to debt was 52%. Strong EBITDA interest coverage of 23x 
partly reflects Baxter's low cost of capital. We expect debt leverage to 
remain at about 1.7x over the next two years.

Baxter develops, manufacturers, and markets a broad array of products for the 
treatment of hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney 
disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Its diversity 
is evidenced by many product categories that operate under its BioScience and 
Medical Products business segments; no product category contributes more than 
18% of total sales. We believe some loss in market share of infusion pump 
systems, because of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration- (FDA) mandated 
COLLEAGUE infusion pump replacement, will not be material to results. Baxter 
has a broad geographic footprint, deriving 59% of 2011 revenues from outside 
the U.S., including a meaningful presence in emerging markets. It is a leading 
supplier with strong brand awareness, selling products in more than 100 
countries, and manufacturing products in 27 countries; end users are diverse. 
However, Baxter is exposed to competitive pressures, particularly in markets 
with commodity-like characteristics, such as plasma, and/or where generic 
alternatives are available. Thus, in addition to development of new products 
and product indication expansions, it distinguishes itself with optionality in 
treatment regiments, innovative packaging, and unique medication delivery 
systems. 

Baxter has a robust product pipeline because of its targeted investment in 
research and development (R&D), which we believe will help it remain 
competitive in an industry facing relatively fast innovation cycles for 
certain products. R&D spending was $946 million (7% of revenues) and 
acquisition spending was $590 million in 2011. Pricing remains under pressure 
from large purchasing groups in the U.S. and international tenders. Certain of 
Baxter's markets (e.g., plasma products) have commodity-like characteristics. 
Plasma pricing and demand, which declined in 2010, rebounded in 2011, and 
Baxter benefited by about $100 million from Octapharma AG's absence in the 
plasma market. Baxter plans to upgrade its older plasma-fractionation facility 
in the second half of 2012 to position itself for future growth and is 
beginning construction of a new facility in Covington, Georgia. It also 
recently entered into a manufacturing services agreement with Stichting 
Sanquin Bloedvoorziening that will provide up to 1.6 mil liters of incremental 
plasma fractionation capacity.  

Liquidity
Our short-term credit rating on Baxter is 'A-1'. We believe Baxter has strong 
liquidity to meet its needs over the next two to three years. Our view of its 
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:
     -- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, discretionary cash flow, 
and revolving credit facilities) to exceed uses (including dividends and 
anticipated share repurchases) by about 2x over the next two to three years.
     -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA 
declines by 30%.
     -- We believe Baxter can absorb a high-impact, low-probability event.
     -- We believe Baxter has well-established bank relationships.

Baxter's strong liquidity is evidenced by $2.2 billion of cash and equivalents 
on June 30, 2012, and cash flow from operations of $3.2 billion for the 12 
months ended June 30, 2012, generously covering capital expenditures of $1.1 
billion for that period. Baxter's low effective income tax rate of about 21% 
enhances free cash flow. The company manages its tax strategy to generate 
sufficient cash denominated in U.S. dollars to fund U.S. cash needs.

Baxter's commercial paper programs ($1.4 billion), used to support operational 
requirements, are backed up by a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that 
matures in June 2015. It also maintains a $396 million (at Dec. 31, 2011) 
euro-denominated credit facility maturing in January 2013. At March 31, 2012, 
Baxter had no commercial paper outstanding, and both the revolvers were 
undrawn. 

Baxter has a capital allocation guideline to return about 35% to 40% of 
internally generated cash to shareholders. It recently increased its dividend 
by 34%, which will translate into a roughly 40% payout ratio. Although Baxter 
concurrently announced a $2 billion share repurchase program, we expect that 
share repurchases will be tempered in line with Baxter's policy regarding 
total return to shareholders. The use of cash to buy back stock does not 
impair Baxter's credit profile because of its strong liquidity position, and 
we do not believe it is contemplating any sizable acquisitions. It has no 
onerous rating triggers.

Outlook
Our rating outlook on Baxter is stable. Product diversity should help the 
company absorb setbacks of any one product line. We do not believe revenue 
declines or operating losses would be material enough to cause a downgrade, 
but we could lower our ratings if financial policy changes so much that 
management does not commit to maintaining a modest financial risk profile. We 
believe Baxter has sufficient financial cushion to make midsized acquisitions 
that modestly increase debt, but debt-financed acquisitions or share 
repurchases that increase adjusted debt leverage to 2x (without expectations 
of rapid de-leveraging) could result in a downgrade.  

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Baxter International Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A+/Stable/A-1      
 Senior Unsecured                       A+                 
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                

Baxter Holdings B.V.
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                

New Rating

Baxter International Inc.
 Senior Unsecured $750 mil nts          A+                 



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.