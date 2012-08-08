TEXT-Fitch: Greek house prices half way through free fall

Aug 8 - Greek house prices will drop by an additional 17% on top of the 20% they have already dropped, according to Fitch Ratings' updated forecast. The house price forecast is closely tied to our assumption that the severity of the economic downturn, unemployment and austerity programme will wane in 2014. We expect the severity of the recession to weaken next year after a 5% fall in GDP this year, and unemployment to peak in 2013 at 20% before dropping slightly to 18% in 2014. We expect the 17% house price fall to occur over the next two years, but acknowledge considerable risk to this assumption - which is why we do not rate Greek RMBS transactions above 'Bsf'. Even at 'Bsf', we forecast a drop in value for foreclosed properties at between 46% and 49%. Several factors could extend the collapse in house prices, the most significant of which would be if Greece were to leave the eurozone - which would trigger a review of the ratings and criteria. Another factor is the current freeze on auction sales for debtors whose main residences are valued at up to EUR300,000. We expect this suspension on auctions will be extended for at least another year in December. House prices have fallen by approximately 20% in most regions since the start of the crisis, and by 26% in the hardest-hit city of Thessaloniki. Mortgage delinquencies have been fuelled by this drop in house prices, a high unemployment rate, tax rises and austerity measures. Arrears of three months or more now stand at 7.3% compared with 4.7% in Q211, according to Fitch's latest Greek RMBS index. We expect residential mortgage loans originated after 2005 to experience defaults of 10% to 18% - these are the most vulnerable because underwriting standards are weaker than for previous vintages. Our default expectation for pre-2006 loans in Fitch-rated transactions is 7%, up from 6% forecast last year. Residential mortgage lenders will also suffer further losses due to the longer time required to sell a property: we now expect it to take four years to sell a foreclosed property. This is because of low transaction volumes in the weak housing market, as well as the large number of loans in arrears and default - resulting in delays in the court process. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Greece - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Mortgage Market Index - Greece - Q2 2012