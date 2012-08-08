FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Stork Technical Services issue rating at 'B-'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

-- Netherlands-based business services company Stork Technical Services 
Holding B.V. (STS) has relaunched its EUR272.5 million, five-year, senior 
secured notes issue and a EUR100 million revolving credit facility to refinance 
the bulk of its outstanding bank debt.
     -- In conjunction with the relaunch, STS has reduced the amount of the 
senior secured notes to EUR272.5 million and has brought the maturity date 
forward to 2017. 
     -- Although we view these revisions as positive from a recovery 
perspective, we recognize that there is still a relatively high amount of debt 
ranking prior to the senior secured notes. 
     -- We are therefore affirming our 'B-' issue rating on the senior secured 
notes. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '5'.

PARIS (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
said today that it affirmed its 'B-' issue rating on the EUR272.5 million, 
five-year, senior secured notes issued by Netherlands-based business services 
company Stork Technical Services Holding B.V. (STS; B/Stable/--). The recovery 
rating on the senior secured notes remains unchanged at '5', indicating our 
expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The affirmation follows STS' relaunch of its EUR272.5 million senior secured 
notes issue and a EUR100 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF; 
not rated) to refinance the bulk of its outstanding bank debt. STS had 
postponed the issuance in July 2012 because of market conditions.

The affirmation reflects STS' revision of the amount and the maturity date of 
the senior secured notes. STS has issued EUR272.5 million of senior secured 
notes, compared with EUR315 million proposed previously. STS has also brought 
forward the maturity date of the senior secured notes to 2017, from 2019 
previously. 

The recovery rating reflects our going-concern valuation of STS at the 
hypothetical point of default and the senior secured notes' security package. 
The amendments to the amount and maturity date of the senior secured notes 
have improved coverage compared with the previous launch, to be slightly 
higher than the 10%-30% range. However, we are maintaining the recovery rating 
at '5' to reflect the substantial amount of debt that STS has incurred and the 
relatively high amount of debt ranking prior to the senior secured notes. 

In addition to STS' current outstanding debt, we see a risk of the company 
raising additional debt if there is crystallization of some guarantees in the 
event of a default. The documentation also allows STS to raise additional debt 
in the form of incremental facilities. 

We note that the organizational structure of the wider group under STS' parent 
company Stork B.V. is fairly complex, with two different businesses and 
borrowing groups--STS and Fokker Technologies Topco B.V. (Fokker; not rated). 
There are also a number of debt instruments--such as shareholder loans and 
payment-in-kind loans--located at the holding company, with relatively 
strong documentary provisions. Overall, while we view the changes to the 
amount and maturity of the senior secured notes as moderately positive in 
terms of recovery, we continue to see recovery prospects as constrained by the 
complexities of the organizational structure.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS
We understand that STS has made the following changes to the capital structure 
from the time of the previous launch:
     -- A reduction of the amount under the senior secured notes to EUR272.5 
million from EUR315 million, and an advancement of the maturity date to 2017 
from 2019.
     -- A reduction of the amount under the super senior RCF to EUR100 million 
from EUR120 million, and an advancement of the maturity date to 2017 from 2019.
     -- An increase in the amount under the PIK loans to EUR240 million from 
EUR170 million.
     -- An increase in the amount under the new shareholder loans to at least 
EUR130 million from at least EUR100 million.

We understand that STS has made the following changes to the documentation for 
its various debt facilities:
     -- The senior secured notes now include a cap on the amount that STS can 
borrow under the factoring facility of EUR10 million.
     -- The permitted collateral liens covenant under the senior secured notes 
document is now set at 3.50x, an improvement over the previous level of 4.25x.
     -- The cash borrowing cap under an RCF is now lower at EUR80 million, 
compared with a EUR90 million cap in the previous documentation.
     -- The RCF document now allows borrowing of an additional EUR10 million as 
an incremental facility.
     -- In addition, there have been some changes to the provisions under the 
PIK loan documentation.

For the purposes of our recovery analysis, we value STS as a going concern, 
based on our assessment of its "fair" business risk profile. 

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. We believe 
that a default would be triggered mainly by a deep and prolonged cyclical 
economic downturn and intense price competition, resulting in deteriorating 
performance and a loss of customer contracts. This would lead to stressed cash 
flows and a payment default owing to an inability to pay interest expenses.

We value STS using a market multiple approach. We estimate STS' stressed 
enterprise value at approximately EUR275 million at our simulated point of 
default in 2014. This valuation does not include any value from Fokker, 
because it is outside STS' borrowing groups and because we understand that 
both Fokker's and STS' documentation do not provide any cross guarantees, 
lending, or security to each other.

In our recovery waterfall, we deduct about EUR19 million of enforcement costs 
from the stressed enterprise value of EUR275 million. This leaves a net 
enterprise value of about EUR255 million. We further deduct 50% of pension costs
as priority liabilities from the net enterprise value, as well as the 
structurally advantaged debt of STS' subsidiary Mecanicos Asociados S.A. of 
EUR49 million, including six months of prepetition interest. This leaves about 
EUR175 million of residual value available for the repayment of the super senior
RCF and the senior secured notes. 

We deduct cash borrowings under the super senior RCF of EUR80 million from the 
net enterprise value, with the remaining EUR20 million to be used to provide 
guarantees. This leaves a residual value of about EUR90 million available for 
the outstanding senior secured notes of about EUR290 million, including six 
months of prepetition interest. This translates into modest recovery prospects 
at the high end of the 10%-30% range for the senior secured noteholders. 

For our detailed recovery analysis, see "Netherlands-Based Stork Technical 
Services Rated 'B' On Proposed Refinancing; Proposed Notes Rated 'B-'; Outlook 
Stable," published July 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Netherlands-Based Stork Technical Services Rated 'B' On Proposed 
Refinancing; Proposed Notes Rated 'B-'; Outlook Stable, July 9, 2012
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue 
Ratings, June 20, 2008

RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed
Stork Technical Services Holding B.V.
  Senior Secured Debt                   B-                 
   Recovery Rating                      5                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

