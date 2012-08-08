TEXT-S&P affirms Stork Technical Services issue rating at 'B-'

-- Netherlands-based business services company Stork Technical Services Holding B.V. (STS) has relaunched its EUR272.5 million, five-year, senior secured notes issue and a EUR100 million revolving credit facility to refinance the bulk of its outstanding bank debt. -- In conjunction with the relaunch, STS has reduced the amount of the senior secured notes to EUR272.5 million and has brought the maturity date forward to 2017. -- Although we view these revisions as positive from a recovery perspective, we recognize that there is still a relatively high amount of debt ranking prior to the senior secured notes. -- We are therefore affirming our 'B-' issue rating on the senior secured notes. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '5'. PARIS (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B-' issue rating on the EUR272.5 million, five-year, senior secured notes issued by Netherlands-based business services company Stork Technical Services Holding B.V. (STS; B/Stable/--). The recovery rating on the senior secured notes remains unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The affirmation follows STS' relaunch of its EUR272.5 million senior secured notes issue and a EUR100 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF; not rated) to refinance the bulk of its outstanding bank debt. STS had postponed the issuance in July 2012 because of market conditions. The affirmation reflects STS' revision of the amount and the maturity date of the senior secured notes. STS has issued EUR272.5 million of senior secured notes, compared with EUR315 million proposed previously. STS has also brought forward the maturity date of the senior secured notes to 2017, from 2019 previously. The recovery rating reflects our going-concern valuation of STS at the hypothetical point of default and the senior secured notes' security package. The amendments to the amount and maturity date of the senior secured notes have improved coverage compared with the previous launch, to be slightly higher than the 10%-30% range. However, we are maintaining the recovery rating at '5' to reflect the substantial amount of debt that STS has incurred and the relatively high amount of debt ranking prior to the senior secured notes. In addition to STS' current outstanding debt, we see a risk of the company raising additional debt if there is crystallization of some guarantees in the event of a default. The documentation also allows STS to raise additional debt in the form of incremental facilities. We note that the organizational structure of the wider group under STS' parent company Stork B.V. is fairly complex, with two different businesses and borrowing groups--STS and Fokker Technologies Topco B.V. (Fokker; not rated). There are also a number of debt instruments--such as shareholder loans and payment-in-kind loans--located at the holding company, with relatively strong documentary provisions. Overall, while we view the changes to the amount and maturity of the senior secured notes as moderately positive in terms of recovery, we continue to see recovery prospects as constrained by the complexities of the organizational structure. RECOVERY ANALYSIS We understand that STS has made the following changes to the capital structure from the time of the previous launch: -- A reduction of the amount under the senior secured notes to EUR272.5 million from EUR315 million, and an advancement of the maturity date to 2017 from 2019. -- A reduction of the amount under the super senior RCF to EUR100 million from EUR120 million, and an advancement of the maturity date to 2017 from 2019. -- An increase in the amount under the PIK loans to EUR240 million from EUR170 million. -- An increase in the amount under the new shareholder loans to at least EUR130 million from at least EUR100 million. We understand that STS has made the following changes to the documentation for its various debt facilities: -- The senior secured notes now include a cap on the amount that STS can borrow under the factoring facility of EUR10 million. -- The permitted collateral liens covenant under the senior secured notes document is now set at 3.50x, an improvement over the previous level of 4.25x. -- The cash borrowing cap under an RCF is now lower at EUR80 million, compared with a EUR90 million cap in the previous documentation. -- The RCF document now allows borrowing of an additional EUR10 million as an incremental facility. -- In addition, there have been some changes to the provisions under the PIK loan documentation. For the purposes of our recovery analysis, we value STS as a going concern, based on our assessment of its "fair" business risk profile. In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. We believe that a default would be triggered mainly by a deep and prolonged cyclical economic downturn and intense price competition, resulting in deteriorating performance and a loss of customer contracts. This would lead to stressed cash flows and a payment default owing to an inability to pay interest expenses. We value STS using a market multiple approach. We estimate STS' stressed enterprise value at approximately EUR275 million at our simulated point of default in 2014. This valuation does not include any value from Fokker, because it is outside STS' borrowing groups and because we understand that both Fokker's and STS' documentation do not provide any cross guarantees, lending, or security to each other. In our recovery waterfall, we deduct about EUR19 million of enforcement costs from the stressed enterprise value of EUR275 million. This leaves a net enterprise value of about EUR255 million. We further deduct 50% of pension costs as priority liabilities from the net enterprise value, as well as the structurally advantaged debt of STS' subsidiary Mecanicos Asociados S.A. of EUR49 million, including six months of prepetition interest. This leaves about EUR175 million of residual value available for the repayment of the super senior RCF and the senior secured notes. We deduct cash borrowings under the super senior RCF of EUR80 million from the net enterprise value, with the remaining EUR20 million to be used to provide guarantees. This leaves a residual value of about EUR90 million available for the outstanding senior secured notes of about EUR290 million, including six months of prepetition interest. This translates into modest recovery prospects at the high end of the 10%-30% range for the senior secured noteholders. For our detailed recovery analysis, see "Netherlands-Based Stork Technical Services Rated 'B' On Proposed Refinancing; Proposed Notes Rated 'B-'; Outlook Stable," published July 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Netherlands-Based Stork Technical Services Rated 'B' On Proposed Refinancing; Proposed Notes Rated 'B-'; Outlook Stable, July 9, 2012 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings, June 20, 2008 