TEXT-Fitch rates CCO Holdings notes 'BB-', outlook stable

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' rating to CCO Holdings, LLC's (CCOH) proposed $1 billion issuance of senior unsecured notes due 2022. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including funding the anticipated redemption of CCH II, LLC's 13.5% senior notes due 2016 on or before Nov. 30, 2012 ($1.146 billion principal outstanding as of June 30, 2012). CCOH, CCH II and Charter Communications Operating, LLC (CCO) are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter). As of June 30, 2012, Charter had approximately $12.8 billion of debt (principal value) outstanding including $4.3 billion of senior secured debt. The issuance is in line with Charter's strategy to simplify its debt structure and extend its maturity profile, however, the credit profile has not substantially changed. The company's debt structure continues to evolve into a more traditional hold-co/op-co structure, with senior unsecured debt issued by CCOH and senior secured debt issued by CCO. Charter has eliminated the second lien tier of the company's debt structure during 2012 and is reducing its overall reliance on secured debt. Charter's liquidity position is adequate given the current rating and is primarily supported by the borrowing capacity from CCO's $1.1 billion revolver (availability of approximately $756 as of June 30, 2012) and expected free cash flow (FCF) generation. Commitments under the revolver will expire during April 2017. Charter has a very manageable near term maturity schedule seeing that approximately 94% of the outstanding principal balance outstanding as of June 30, 2012 is scheduled to mature after year end 2015. Near term scheduled maturities consist of approximately $15 million of debt scheduled to mature during 2012 followed by $268 million in 2013 and $418 million in 2014. Fitch's ratings incorporate Charter's more viable capital structure, increased financial flexibility and stable liquidity profile. Additionally, the ratings are supported by Charter's size and scale as the fourth largest cable multiple system operator (MSO) in the United States. Fitch believes that Charter's capital structure along with a relatively stable operating profile positions the company to generate sustainable amounts of FCF (defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends). Charter generated approximately $426 million of FCF during 2011, which followed approximately $702 million of FCF during 2010. However, elevated levels of capital expenditures and higher interest costs will pressure FCF generation during 2012. FCF during the first half of 2012 amounted to approximately $128 million reflecting a decline of nearly 44% versus last year. Capital expenditures during the first six months of 2012 increased nearly 19% to approximately $808 million. Fitch anticipates Charter will generate FCF ranging between $250 million and $400 million during 2012. Ratings concerns center on Charter's elevated financial leverage (relative to other large cable MSOs), a comparatively weaker subscriber clustering profile and service penetration rates that lag behind industry leaders. Moreover, Charter's ability to adapt to the evolving operating environment while maintaining its relative competitive position given the challenging competitive environment and weak housing and employment trends remains a key consideration. Importantly, Charter continues to deploy DOCSIS 3.0 and switched digital video throughout its cable plant, which positions the company to efficiently manage its cable plant bandwidth innovate its service offerings. While acknowledging the increased level of investment in its business, Fitch believes that Charter's financial strategy will begin to shift from its balance sheet to enhancing shareholder returns during 2012 given that the company is approaching its leverage target of between 4 times (x) and 4.5x. Debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012 totaled approximately $12.8 billion (principal value), of which 37% was senior secured. Leverage for the latest 12 months (LTM) period ending June 30, 2012 was year ended 2011 was 4.8x largely unchanged compared with leverage as of year-end 2011. Fitch believes that Charters credit profile will improve modestly during the ratings horizon with leverage declining to 4.6x by the end of 2012 and approach 4.2x by the end of 2014. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the company will continue to extend its maturity schedule and Fitch's expectation that Charter's operating profile will not materially decline during the near term in the face of competition and poor housing and employment conditions. What Could Trigger a Positive Rating Action --Positive rating actions would be contemplated as leverage declines below 4.5x; --The company demonstrates progress in closing gaps relative to its industry peers on service penetration rates and strategic bandwidth initiatives. What Could Trigger a Negative Rating Action --Fitch believes negative rating actions would likely coincide with a leveraging transaction that increases leverage beyond 5.5x in the absence of a credible deleveraging plan; --Adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy; --A perceived weakening of Charter's competitive position. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating Global Telecoms Companies' (Sept. 16, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Global Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors