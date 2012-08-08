TEXT-S&P raises Interactive Data Corp rating to 'B+'

Overview -- Despite slower than expected organic revenue growth, we expect U.S.-based financial information provider Interactive Data Corp.'s (IDCO's) leverage to remain below 6.5x in 2012, and will further moderate to around 6x over the next year. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that IDCO's leverage could decline further over the next year because of modest EBITDA growth and debt repayment. Rating Action On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit ratings on Bedford, Mass.-based Interactive Data Corp. (IDCO) to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's bank debt to 'BB-' from 'B+' and its senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-'. The recovery ratings on the company's debt remain unchanged. (For the updated recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on IDCO, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.) Rationale The upgrade reflects IDCO's stable operating performance, despite economic weakness and corporate budgetary pressures. The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that IDCO's debt leverage will remain high, but subside to around 6x over the next year, aided by low-single-digit percentage organic revenue growth and debt repayment. We regard IDCO as having a "satisfactory" business risk profile (based on our criteria), characterized by its leading position in securities pricing data and analytics, benefiting from somewhat high barriers to entry and a diversified client base. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because of our expectation that leverage will remain in the low- to mid-6x area over the near term. IDCO provides financial market data, analytics, and related solutions to the financial services industry. The company's Pricing and Reference Data segment generates the majority of its revenue and EBITDA. IDCO's information is typically fed directly into clients' systems. Switching from IDCO to a competitor involves significant system changes. We believe that as long as IDCO is prudent with its pricing policy and can maintain its quality and service level, client defection is not a major near-term risk. Client retention is high, with annualized quarterly revenue retention averaging 94% since 2007. We believe these positives more than offset the company's small scale of operations compared to its larger peers. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a low to mid-single-digit percentage rate over the remainder of 2012 and in 2013, primarily reflecting organic growth in its flagship Pricing and Reference business. Additional assumptions include ongoing high demand from existing customers, as well as modest price increases. We expect Trading Solutions revenue to remain roughly flat with growth in trading infrastructure services continuing to offset declines in real-time related product sales. Our base-case scenario assumes U.S. real GDP growth of 2.0% in 2012 and 2.1% in 2013. Our outlook could improve or worsen based on the global economy and corporate budgets. We believe the EBITDA margin will expand modestly to the high-30% area and that IDCO will keep outperforming peers. In the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, organic revenue grew 3.6% year over year, driven by growth at IDCO's Pricing and Reference Data business. EBITDA grew 4.8% in the quarter. Although the company showed a sequential improvement over 2012 first quarter results, the second quarter growth was below our initial expectations. We believe the majority of IDCO's growth was from demand from existing clients and price increases. The EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 grew by 500 basis points from the same period last year, to 36.2%, and the margin remains slightly higher than peers'. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 6.4x as of June 30, 2012, from 7.4x in the same period last year, largely due to EBITDA growth and about $40 million of debt repayment. This ratio is in line with the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio of greater than 5x for "highly leveraged" companies, under our criteria. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest was 2.1x for the period. Under our base case scenario, we expect leverage to improve over the intermediate term, based on our EBITDA growth assumptions and our expectation of some repayment of debt from excess cash flow as required under the credit agreement. We expect debt leverage to subside, but remain high, to around 6x over the next year. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest will remain in the low 2x area. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, IDCO converted about 38% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow, slightly lower than the 43% rate of conversion in 2011 because of higher capital spending. Capital spending consumed about 20% of EBITDA in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. We expect capital spending will consume about 15% to 18% of EBITDA in 2013 and that the conversion rate of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow will decline to the low-30% area in 2013 because of higher cash taxes. IDCO's credit metrics could improve modestly over the next two years unless it undertakes a significant leveraging transaction or dividend. From 2008 to 2010, IDCO made five tuck-in acquisitions to enhance its product offerings and geographic market presence. While we do not expect a major transformative acquisition, small tuck-in acquisitions are likely over the intermediate term and could limit IDCO's ability to decrease debt leverage. Liquidity IDCO has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our view of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by 1.5x or more, and that sources will be greater than uses over the next 24 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 30%. -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 30% drop in EBITDA, in our view. -- Because of IDCO's substantial cash balances and its access to a currently undrawn revolving credit facility, we believe the company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. -- IDCO has solid relationships with its banks. Liquidity sources include cash balances and short-term investments of about $266 million at June 30, 2012, our expectation of around $200 million to $225 million of funds from operations in 2012 and 2013, and an undrawn $160 million revolving credit facility. Capital spending needs are manageable, at about $50 million to $60 million in 2012. Based on these expectations, and our assumption that IDCO will not pay dividends through 2013, we estimate it will generate between $140 million and $160 million in discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013. Debt maturities are minimal; the term loan and unsecured notes mature in 2018. IDCO had around a 36% cushion against its total debt leverage covenant of 7.85x at March 31, 2012 and 47% cushion against its interest coverage covenant of 1.4x. Both covenants tighten through 2016, although we expect the leverage covenant will remain the tightest. We expect it to maintain adequate covenant headroom despite the scheduled tightening, as a result of debt reduction from excess cash flows and our expectation of further EBITDA growth. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our view that IDCO's leverage could decline further over the next year because of modest EBITDA growth and debt repayment. We could lower the rating if debt-financed dividends or acquisitions cause the company's debt to EBITDA to exceed 6.5x without the prospect of a near-term return to less than 6.5x. We currently view a downgrade as more likely than an upgrade over the intermediate term. We could raise the rating if the company is able to reduce debt to EBITDA below 5.5x on a sustained basis while maintaining strong liquidity and establishing a more moderate financial policy focused on sustained and meaningful debt reduction. This scenario would likely involve IDCO increasing core revenue at a mid-single-digit percent rate, and repaying about $60 million of debt over the next few years. Ratings List Interactive Data Corp. Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Interactive Data Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Senior Secured BB- B+ Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Unsecured B B- Recovery Rating 5 5