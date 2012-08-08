FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates MetLife planned senior notes 'A-'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates MetLife planned senior notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to MetLife Inc.'s planned issuance
of $750 million 30-year senior unsecured notes.

The rating on the new issuance reflects MetLife's very strong competitive 
position, diversified sources and quality of earnings, high-quality and 
diversified investment portfolio, and strong enterprise risk management. 
Offsetting these considerable strengths is our view that MetLife's 
consolidated capital is strong, but remains a weakness relative to the 'AA-' 
financial strength rating on the operating companies. We also expect the 
company to face challenges associated with maintaining and improving its 
operating performance given the low interest rate environment and competitive 
pressures in certain segments.

We expect the company to use the proceeds from the offering for general 
corporate purposes, which may include prefunding a total of $750 million of 
existing senior notes that are due to mature in August and November of 2013. 
Debt leverage, including the new issue, will spike briefly to about 25% before 
retiring the 2013 maturities, but should trend back down to 24% by year-end 
2013. We expect MetLife will generate approximately $3.9 billion and $4.2 
billion of retained net earnings in 2012 and 2013, respectively. We also take 
into account the remarketing and settlement of $1 billion of equity units in 
both 2012 and 2013. We note that our debt leverage numbers for 2012 compared 
with 2011 are slightly elevated due to lower capital resulting from the change 
in DAC accounting standards introduced for 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- MetLife Inc. And Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed, Alico Upgraded; 
Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative, May 1, 2012
     -- MetLife Inc.'s Common Equity Units Assigned 'BBB-' Rating, March 2, 
2011
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

RATING LIST

MetLife Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating              A-/Stable/A-2

MetLife Inc.
 $750 mil sr unsec notes due 2042       A-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.