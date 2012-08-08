FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Spectrum Brands ratings unchanged by special dividend
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Spectrum Brands ratings unchanged by special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and
outlook on Madison, Wis.-based Spectrum Brands Inc. (B/Positive/--) are not
affected by the company's announcement that it will pay a special dividend of
$1.00 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 and commence a regular
quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share in fiscal 2013. The special dividend will
amount to more than $50 million. Our forecast already incorporated a special and
regular dividend to be funded with internally generated cash flows. We continue
to forecast adjusted leverage in the high-3x area at fiscal year-end 2012 and in
the mid-3x area at fiscal year-end 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.