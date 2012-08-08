FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Brazos Education Loan Authority 2012A-1 notes
August 8, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Brazos Education Loan Authority 2012A-1 notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 8 - OVERVIEW
     -- Brazos Education Loan Authority Inc.'s issuance is an ABS 
securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the 
U.S. federal government.
     -- We assigned our 'AA+ (sf)' rating to the class A notes.
     -- The 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's initial 
class A parity and the U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% 
of the loan's principal and interest, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'AA+ (sf)' rating to Brazos Education Loan Authority Inc.'s 
$112.2 million class A student loan asset-backed notes series 2012A-1 (see 
list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by student 
loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government.

The rating reflects our view of:
     -- The transaction's initial class A parity of approximately 103.6%, 
defined as the percentage of the trust assets (the pool balance, the reserve 
fund, and trust cash) divided by the class A note principal amount;
     -- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the 
loans' principal and interest;
     -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash 
flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned 'AA+ 
(sf)' rating; and
     -- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful 
economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not 
decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent 
with our credit stability criteria.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: Brazos Education Loan Authority Inc. - Series 2012-1, July 
31, 2012
     -- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter, 
April 30, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 
Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011
     -- United States Of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On 
Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, Aug. 5, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Methodology: Criteria for Global Structured Finance Transactions 
Subject to a Change in Payment Priorities upon a Nonmonetary EOD, March 16, 
2010
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, 
Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
 
RATING ASSIGNED
Brazos Education Loan Authority Inc. - Series 2012A-1

Class       Rating          Amount

2012A-1     AA+ (sf)         112.2
2012B-1     NR                 3.0

NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
