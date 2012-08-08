TEXT-S&P rates Brazos Education Loan Authority 2012A-1 notes

Aug 8 - OVERVIEW -- Brazos Education Loan Authority Inc.'s issuance is an ABS securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government. -- We assigned our 'AA+ (sf)' rating to the class A notes. -- The 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's initial class A parity and the U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the loan's principal and interest, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+ (sf)' rating to Brazos Education Loan Authority Inc.'s $112.2 million class A student loan asset-backed notes series 2012A-1 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S. federal government. The rating reflects our view of: -- The transaction's initial class A parity of approximately 103.6%, defined as the percentage of the trust assets (the pool balance, the reserve fund, and trust cash) divided by the class A note principal amount; -- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the loans' principal and interest; -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned 'AA+ (sf)' rating; and -- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent with our credit stability criteria. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Brazos Education Loan Authority Inc. - Series 2012-1, July 31, 2012 -- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter, April 30, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011 -- United States Of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, Aug. 5, 2011 -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Methodology: Criteria for Global Structured Finance Transactions Subject to a Change in Payment Priorities upon a Nonmonetary EOD, March 16, 2010 -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004 RATING ASSIGNED Brazos Education Loan Authority Inc. - Series 2012A-1 Class Rating Amount 2012A-1 AA+ (sf) 112.2 2012B-1 NR 3.0 NR--Not rated.