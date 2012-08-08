TEXT-Fitch affirms Hasbro's IDR at 'BBB+'

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings on Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro): --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper program at 'F2'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. Approximately $1.4 billion in senior unsecured notes, $500 million unutilized revolving credit facility, and the $500 million commercial paper program (CP) are affected by this action. There was $211 million in commercial paper outstanding at July 1, 2012. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Hasbro's ratings reflect the company's scale with over $4 billion in revenues, leading position in the traditional toy industry, a broad portfolio of highly diverse brands, low-fixed cost structure and strong credit protection measures. These characteristics help mitigate industry risk factors of high seasonality, retailer concentration and fashion risk on Hasbro's operating earnings and cash flow. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectations that Hasbro's credit protection measures will remain in the same range despite potential pressure on its European segment. However, Hasbro has very little room in its rating for any long term increases in leverage beyond present levels. Hasbro's European operations, which include the fast growing emerging markets of Turkey and Russia, comprised approximately 30% of its revenues and operating profits in 2011. For the first half of 2012, European revenues remained flat at $406 million despite slowing or contracting economies and higher levels of unemployment. Fitch believes that the company was holding or taking market share in the first half of 2012. However, a substantial second half decline in the European segment could hamper consolidated revenues and profits given that second half revenues were more than twice the first half during 2011. Fitch notes that Hasbro's financial flexibility is moderately less than during the 2008 global recession. The company entered 2008 with leverage (debt/EBITDA) near 1.2 times (x). Leverage was 2.2x for the last 12 months (LTM) ended July 1, 2012. Economic contraction in Europe could contribute to further stress on other developed as well as developing markets constraining volume growth for Hasbro and the industry. Despite this, there are a number of attributes that continue to support the Stable Outlook in addition to the company's market share leadership. First, emerging markets growth should partially offset potential second half declines in Western Europe and less discounting in the U.S. should bolster margins. More importantly, free cash flow (FCF) has improved sequentially since 2009. Fitch expects FCF to continue its current momentum and increase modestly in 2012 from the $143 million reported in 2011. Management is also bolstering its cash balances by pulling back on share repurchases. Financial Performance and Credit Statistics: For the first half of 2012, revenues declined 7.6% to $1.458 billion with approximately 4.9% net volume declines in some brands such as Transformers, which had stellar sales during 2011 the year of the theatrical release, and negative 2.7% in foreign exchange translation. Aside from the Transformers in a non-movie year, Hasbro also changed its marketing strategy to produce and sell closer to the holiday period and limit the level of discounting. This change should pull 2%-4% of volumes into the second half of this year therefore much of the 4.9% net volume decline in the first half was expected. Despite the sales deleveraging, operating margins have held up well, falling only 100 basis points to 7%. Working capital, primarily receivables given lower sales, was a strong contributor to cash flow. Fund from operations (FFO) interest coverage declined moderately to 4.2x at the LTM from 5.6x in 2011. FCF was $65 million in the first half of 2012, versus $3 million last year. Noteworthy is the strong sequential annual improvement in FCF from $50 million in 2009 to $143 million in 2011 to $205 million at the LTM. For the LTM Hasbro's leverage (debt/EBITDA) was 2.2x. Hasbro's leverage has increased by approximately $900 million since 2008 primarily to fund a $350 million investment in The HUB cable TV joint venture in 2009, to repurchase $350 million in shares associated with calling convertible debt in 2010 and partially fund share repurchases made in 2011. In 2012, Fitch expects debt balances to decrease modestly from today's $1.6 billion as seasonal, short term borrowings decline. Liquidity: Hasbro has significant liquidity of more than $1.2 billion comprising $780 million in cash and $500 million in revolver availability at July 1, 2012. The revolver matures in December 2014. Fitch expects cash balances to remain near its historical $600 million to $700 million level in the near term. Hasbro has no debt maturities until May 2014 when approximately $425 million of 6.125% senior unsecured notes become due. Hasbro is likely to refinance this maturity. The next debt maturity is in September 2017 when the $350 million, 6.3% senior unsecured note matures. Rating Triggers: Upgrade: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating actions include a commitment to operating with leverage under the 1.5x range, FCF consistently over $200 million, all while maintaining or growing market share. Negative Outlook or Downgrade: As previously mentioned, there is no room in Hasbro's rating for leverage increases over the current low 2x range. If that level is temporarily exceeded, it must revert back within 12 months. Future developments that may potentially lead to a negative rating action are large leveraged share repurchases or acquisitions. These management controlled directives are not expected. Exogenous developments that could potentially lead to a negative rating action could be a loss of market share or sales de-leveraging due to macro-economic factors in the crucial holiday season for 2012. The U.S. is the world's largest toy market according to NPD Group, Inc. (NPD). NPD noted that U.S. sales of traditional toys declined 5% in the fourth quarter of 2008 given the deep recession which began at the beginning of the crucial holiday season. That 5% was one of the steepest declines for the industry and its' relatively mildness underscores the industry's resiliency. Importantly, Hasbro grew its U.S. market share in the fourth quarter of 2008 and overall international markets for the industry remained robust that year and through 2011. Nonetheless, a 5% or greater contraction in Europe and the U.S. along with an appreciating U.S. dollar and slowing growth in the emerging markets could pressure profitability, leverage and cash flow generation if Hasbro's revenues decline at least in line with the industry. In this event, while the company might be maintaining its global market share, the effect of sales deleveraging could cause leverage to increase well over the low 2x range and prompt a review of the Outlook or rating. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology