S&P Afrms New Enterprise Stone & Lime 'b-' Rtg; otlk stable

March 20 (Reuters) - Overview -- U.S.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. (NESL) closed on its $265 million senior secured notes due 2018 and new $170 million asset-based revolving credit facility due in 2017. -- We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed with negative implications of Feb. 29, 2012. -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. We have also assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating to the new $265 million 13% senior secured notes due 2017, and lowered our rating on the existing $250 million 11% senior unsecured notes due 2018 to 'CCC' to reflect weaker recovery prospects on this issue. -- The stable outlook is based on our assessment that the company will generate modest positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity for the next one to two years. Rating Action On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on New Enterprise, Pa.-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. (NESL). The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company) to NESL's new $265 million 13% senior secured notes due 2018. We assigned the notes a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's existing $250 million 11% senior unsecured notes due 2018 to 'CCC' from 'B-'. We revised the recovery rating to '6' from '4', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) for lenders in the event of a default. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed with negative implications Feb. 29, 2012. Rationale The rating on NESL reflects our assessment of the company's "weak" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk (as our criteria define the term). The weak business risk profile is due to NESL's limited geographic diversity, small size and scale of operations, highly competitive end markets, and continued long term uncertainty over Federal and State highway spending. Our assessment of a highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects high debt balances with leverage of adjusted debt/EBITDA of over 7x, offset somewhat by an improved liquidity profile, which we deem to be "adequate" under our criteria, as a result of the recent refinancing. We expect demand for NESL's aggregates products, highway construction, and safety services to be flat to slightly up for the company fiscal year, which ends Feb. 28, 2013. We expect sales to be flat to up perhaps 2% as continued uncertainty over the timing and size of a new Federal highway bill, as well as continuing debate in Pennsylvania, NESL's primary market, over longer term infrastructure spending, possibly constraining near term growth prospects. These negatives could be partially offset by some improvement in residential end markets as housing slowly recovers and by continued demand in aggregates from private non-residential construction in Pennsylvania, most notably from development of energy sites related to the Marcellus Shale. Overall, however, we do not expect the company to reduce leverage significantly in its current fiscal year. Based on these assumptions, we estimate NESL's EBITDA will also be flat at about $80 million to perhaps slightly up due to our modest increase in sales volumes assumptions offset by some cost pressures resulting from a competitive operating environment. However, NESL's high debt balances, projected at about $600 million when adjusted for operating leases, results in leverage of over 7x. Our forecast is highly sensitive to the level of spending for highways, roads, and bridges at the federal and state level, by Pennsylvania's highway spending tends to be relatively stable, but continued delay in authorizing a new Federal highway bill in 2012, as well as continued increases in energy costs, most prominently diesel fuel, could result in lower profitability. NESL is a primary operating and holding company encompassing aggregates, asphalt and concrete production, heavy/highway construction and paving, and traffic safety services and equipment. Standard & Poor's generally views NESL's aggregates businesses as favorable due to high barriers to entry resulting from difficulties in permitting and opening new quarries. In addition, aggregates and asphalt and paving end markets are generally regional in nature because transportation costs are high relative to the value of the product. Also, aggregates and asphalt companies typically have a high variable cost structure. While these are favorable characteristics, there is significant risk related to NESL's current operations being concentrated in Pennsylvania and western New York. Liquidity In our view, NESL's liquidity position is adequate as defined by our criteria, derived mostly from availability on its new $170 million asset based revolving credit facility due 2017 and our projected fiscal 2011 cash flow from operations of about $35 million. Based on these assumptions, we expect: -- Sources of liquidity are sufficient, in our view, to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months; and -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%. Liquidity consists primarily of cash on hand and availability under a $170 million asset-based revolving credit facility that matures in 2017. We expect cash and available borrowing capacity to meet our criteria for an "adequate" liquidity descriptor, even when working capital needs are seasonally high (typically up to $100 million in the spring and summer months), and for the company to be modestly cash flow positive on an annual basis. We expect the company to maintain availability of between $70 million and $100 million at all times. Other liquidity uses appear manageable and include capital expenditures of approximately $30 million. If necessary, NESL could scale back capital spending to a maintenance level of about $20 million. As a result of the refinancing, debt maturities are manageable at about $4 million per year. Except for a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1 to 1 that is invoked only if borrowing base availability falls below about $25 million, the company is not subject to any financial ratio coverage tests. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on NESL to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NESL will maintain adequate liquidity to meet all of it obligations in next 12 to 24 months. We expect that end-market demand for NESL's asphalt paving and aggregates products will not decline materially over the next 12 months because of a likely modest increase in private nonresidential and housing construction and relatively flat infrastructure spending in Pennsylvania. As a result, NESL is likely to remain highly leveraged with adjusted debt/EBITDA of about 7x and cash interest coverage of about 2x. To raise the rating, we would expect NESL to increase EBITDA to $100 million or more and to reduce leverage to 6x or less through better-than-expected operating performance. To achieve this EBITDA, we think sales would have to increase to over $800 million or about 15% above current levels. We could take a negative rating action if liquidity narrowed meaningfully due to reduced earnings stemming from a large unexpected decrease in state and federal highway spending or a sharp rise in energy costs. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate issuers, Sept. 28, 2011. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch/Outlook Stable To From New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Downgraded New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC B-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 4 New Rating New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. Senior Secured US$265 mil 13.% nts due 2018 B- Recovery Rating 3