TEXT-Fitch cuts 1 distressed class of Wachovia 2003-C3

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings downgrades one class and revises the Outlook of three classes of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2003-C3 commercial pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrade is the result of increased certainty of losses on the loan in special servicing. The affirmations are a result of continued overall stable performance of the pool as well as increased credit enhancement due to amortization. Fitch modeled losses of 3.42% for the remaining pool; expected losses as a percentage of the original pool balance are at 5.87%, including losses already incurred to date (3.94%). Fitch has designated 11 loans (14.2%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes one specially serviced loan (2.02%). As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by approximately 43.6% to $529 million from $937.3 million at issuance. Cumulative outstanding interest shortfalls total $1.7 million and affect classes L through P. Currently, 21 loans (29.1% of the pool) have defeased. The largest contributor to modeled losses, is secured by a 228,755 square foot (sf) industrial site consisting of seven single story buildings (2% of the pool). The loan was transferred to the special servicer in June 2011 due to payment default. The complex is 59% leased with two major tenant leases, comprising 30% of the leased space, expiring in the next two years. The special servicer is in active negotiations with the borrower and monitoring leasing activities as it evaluates workout options. The second-largest contributor to modeled losses is 108,738 sf office building located in San Diego, CA (1.4%). As of year-end 2011, the building's occupancy was 56%. The sponsor has been actively marketing the space and is in active renewal negotiations with a number of tenants. The economic outlook in the area has improved and the building has experienced increased prospective tenant interest in their available space. Fitch downgrades the following classes and updates the recovery estimates: --$9.3 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE55% %. Fitch affirms, revises Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates to the following classes: --$477.8 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$36.3 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12.8 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$25.7 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable from Positive; --$12.8 million class E at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable from Positive; --$10.5 million class F at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable from Positive; --$12.8 million class G at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12.8 million class H at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$22.2 million class J at 'CCCsf'; RE100%; --$7 million class L at 'Dsf'; RE0%; --$0.6 million class M at 'Dsf'; RE0%; --$0.0 million class N at 'Dsf'; RE0%; --$0.0 million class O at 'Dsf'; RE0%. Classes A-1 and IO-II have repaid in full. Fitch does not rate class P. The class IO-I notes were previously withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions