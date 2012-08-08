TEXT-Fitch rates Hinsdale Village, Ill. GOs 'AAA'

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following Hinsdale Village, IL (the village) unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds: --$5 million general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2012A. The bonds are expected to sell via competition on Aug. 14. Proceeds will finance various infrastructure projects, including roads, sidewalks, water and sewer line extensions, water distribution facilities, and storm water drainage and retention. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings at 'AAA': --$915,000 ULTGO shared state income tax bonds, series 2003; --$2,810,000 ULTGO library fund tax bonds, series 2006; --$3,330,000 ULTGO waterworks & sewer bonds, series 2008C; --$2,120,000 LTGO bonds, series 2009. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The 2012A bonds are secured by taxes imposed by the State of Illinois (the state) pursuant to the Use Tax Act, the Service Use Tax Act, the Service Occupation Tax Act, the Retailer's Occupation Tax Act, the Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers' Occupation Tax Act and the Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax Act; and by a pledge of ad valorem taxes levied against all taxable property within the village without limitation as to rate or amount. The 2003, 2006 and 2008C series are secured by various village revenues with the ultimate security derived from a pledge of ad valorem taxes without limitation as to rate or amount. The 2009 bonds are secured by ad valorem taxes without limitation as to rate. The amount of taxes that may be extended to pay the bonds is limited by the property tax extension limitation law. KEY RATING DRIVERS RATING REFLECTS ULTGO PLEDGE: Fitch recognizes the strength and strong coverage provided by the primary pledged revenues; however, the 'AAA' rating for the current issue is based upon the village's ultimate ULTGO pledge. LTGO AND ULTGO RATINGS ON PAR: Highest quality ratings for both limited and unlimited tax bonds are supported by the village's superior socioeconomic profile, moderate long-term obligations and favorable financial position. The LTGO and ULTGO ratings are on par, as a result of the village's ample financial flexibility. FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: General fund reserves have grown in each of the last three audited fiscal years, reaching a solid 23% on an unrestricted basis in fiscal 2011. Those reserves, in concert with the village's conservative and proactive approach to fiscal management, afford considerable financial flexibility. SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: The village is centrally located within the Chicago metropolitan area and has an affluent and highly skilled labor force contributing to a stable local economy. Resident wealth levels are well above average. MODERATE CAPITAL NEEDS: The village is two years into a 15-year, $86 million infrastructure improvement plan, the majority of which will be funded on a pay-go basis. Fitch expects debt levels to remain moderate when measured against the substantial tax base. CREDIT PROFILE SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE Hinsdale is a wealthy suburb whose desirable location within the Chicago metropolitan area attracts affluent and highly skilled residents. Per capita income levels are very high at 278% of the state and 292% of national averages and 75% of residents have achieved higher education. Market value per capita is substantial at $344,000. Unemployment numbers for the village are unavailable; however, DuPage County reported 7.1% unemployment in May 2012, lower than the state rate of 8.4% and the national rate of 7.9% for the same month. The county's May 2012 unemployment rate was more than a percentage point lower than the rate in May 2011, as employment growth has outpaced labor force expansion. FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY Solid reserves, careful expenditure controls, a diverse revenue stream and the inclusion of significant discretionary expenditure items yield considerable financial flexibility. Conservative budgeting on both the revenue and expenditure sides contributed to general fund operating surpluses (after transfers) in the past three audited fiscal years, culminating in a year-end fiscal 2011 unreserved general fund balance of 23.3% of spending. Unaudited fiscal 2012 results show another general fund operating surplus of $2.8 million, equivalent to 17.8% of spending. Officials report approximately $2 million of this will be transferred out for debt service and pay-go capital; $400,000 of the remainder will be set aside within the general fund, as a non-infrastructure, capital equipment reserve. The fiscal 2013 budget includes a $251,000 appropriation of general fund balance (as a transfer from the capital reserve) to offset departmental capital expenses. Fitch views favorably the inclusion of a significant amount of pay-capital in the budget, including $1.26 million for departmental capital and $1.3 million for infrastructure capital. The village's diversified revenue base including property taxes, sales taxes, state income taxes and utility taxes, and beginning in 2011 a voted 1% non-home rule sales tax, has provided stability during the recent economic recession. Taxable valuation declined by 5% in fiscal 2011, the first such decline recorded during the downturn. Further moderate declines are probable, but Fitch expects the effect to be manageable, given the diversity of the revenue stream. Recent expenditure control measures have included outsourcing of police and fire dispatch, execution of a mutual aid agreement for fire services, and salary and wage freezes for all non-union and police employees. Headcount has dropped by 25 full-time positions, or 23%, since 2008. The village is exploring the possibility of merging its police force with a neighboring municipality, which would yield further operational savings estimated at $500,000 annually. MODERATE LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS The village plans to dedicate $5 million-$6 million annually, on a pay-go basis, toward the 15 year, $86 million infrastructure improvement plan. Plans for the debt-funded portion include the current issue, a $5 million general obligation borrowing in 2014, and a $1.5 million special assessment borrowing. Direct debt levels are modest, but considerable overlapping borrowing results in the moderate 2.1% debt burden. Principle amortization is rapid with 70% of debt scheduled for retirement within 10 years. The village contributes to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF), a defined benefit agent multiple employer retirement system as well as two defined benefit single employer plans for police and fire sworn personnel. The village has made its full annually required contribution for all three plans, with extra payments to the single employer plans made in 2010 and reportedly in 2012. The IMRF plan has the weakest funding status of the three plans, with a funded ratio of 37.1% when adjusted by Fitch to reflect a 7% investment return assumption. The fire plan is 64.3% funded (Fitch-adjusted) and the police plan is 75.2% funded (Fitch-adjusted). Annual pension costs for the village are moderate but manageable at almost 16% of general fund expenditures. Other post employment benefits are also being provided through the three plans on a pay as you go basis and the unfunded actuarial liability is minimal. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors, Bond Counsel, and Financial Advisor. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria