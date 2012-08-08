FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 15 SF CDOs
August 8, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 15 SF CDOs

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We lowered our ratings on 18 tranches from four U.S. structured 
finance-backed CDO transactions.
     -- We raised our rating on one tranche from one U.S. structured finance 
CDO transaction.
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 30 tranches from 15 U.S. structured finance 
CDO transactions. At the same time, we removed 15 of these affirmed ratings 
from CreditWatch negative. 
     -- The rating actions reflect our updated criteria for rating CDOs backed 
by pools of structured finance securities transactions.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its ratings on 18 tranches from four U.S. collateralized debt 
obligation (CDO) transactions backed by pools of structured finance (SF) 
securities, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and 
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The downgraded tranches have a 
total issuance amount of $1.40 billion. At the same time, we raised our rating 
on one tranche from one transaction and affirmed our ratings on 30 tranches 
from 15 transactions. In addition, we removed 15 of these affirmed ratings 
from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).

Today's rating actions reflect the application of our updated criteria for 
ratings CDOs backed predominantly by pools of SF securities (see related 
criteria and research section) The updated criteria include changes to the 
parameters used for SF securities within our CDO Evaluator credit model, 
including an increase in the assumptions used for default probability, 
correlation, and industry classification. Additionally, the criteria updates 
our assumptions on SF assets, including lower recovery rate parameters, 
different maturity assumptions, and the addition of supplemental stress tests 
(the largest obligor and the largest industry default tests) and additional 
default patterns.

In addition to the application of the updated criteria, our rating actions 
reflect general credit deterioration in the portfolio backing the affected 
notes. Some of the SF CDO transactions' underlying credit quality has 
deteriorated, as evidenced by the increased levels of defaulted and 'CCC' 
rated obligations that the transactions hold in their portfolios from the time 
of our last review.

We upgraded the class A-1 note from ACA ABS 2004-1 Ltd. primarily due to 
significant principal paydowns of the notes, which have increased 
collateralization for the notes.

We affirmed our ratings on the 30 tranches to reflect our opinion that the 
current credit support available is commensurate with current rating levels. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 
published June 3, 2009.
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, 
Aug. 25, 2004

RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS

ACA ABS 2002-1 Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A                   AA(sf)              AA(sf)/Watch Neg
 
ACA ABS 2004-1 Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A-1                 A+(sf)              BBB(sf)
A-2                 BB-(sf)             BB-(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Ajax Two Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
B                   A(sf)               A(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Anthracite CDO II Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A                   AAA(sf)             AAA(sf)/Watch Neg
B                   A+(sf)              AA+(sf)/Watch Neg
B-FL                A+(sf)              AA+(sf)/Watch Neg
C                   BB+(sf)             A(sf)/Watch Neg
C-FL                BB+(sf)             A(sf)/Watch Neg
D                   CCC+(sf)            BBB(sf)/Watch Neg
E                   CCC-(sf)            BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
F                   CCC-(sf)            BB-(sf)/Watch Neg
G                   CC(sf)              B-(sf)/Watch Neg
 
CAMBER 3 plc
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
S                   A(sf)               A(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Crest 2002-1 Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A                   AA+(sf)             AA+(sf)/Watch Neg
B-1                 CCC-(sf)            CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
B-2                 CCC-(sf)            CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg

Davis Square Funding V Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
S                   A(sf)               A(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Diversified Asset Securitization Holdings III L.P.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A-1L                BB+(sf)             BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
A-2                 BB+(sf)             BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Glacier Funding CDO I Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A-1                 A+(sf)              A+(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Helios Series I Multi Asset CBO Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
B                   CCC-(sf)            CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Independence I CDO Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A                   BB+(sf)             BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Independence II CDO Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A                   BBB(sf)             BBB(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Newcastle CDO V Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
I                   B-(sf)              BBB-(sf)/Watch Neg
II-FL Def           CCC-(sf)            B+(sf)/Watch Neg
III-FL Def          CCC-(sf)            CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg
IV-FL Def           CC(sf)              CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
IV-FX Def           CC(sf)              CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Newcastle CDO VI Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
I-B                 CC(sf)              CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
IMMLT               CCC(sf)             BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
 
N-Star Real Estate CDO V Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A-1                 CCC+(sf)            BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
A-2                 CCC-(sf)            B(sf)/Watch Neg
B                   CC(sf)              CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg


RATINGS AFFIRMED     
        
ACA ABS 2002-1 Ltd.
                    Rating
B                   CC(sf)              
 
ACA ABS 2004-1 Ltd.
                    Rating
B                   CC(sf)              
C-1                 CC(sf)              
C-2                 CC(sf)              
 
Ajax Two Ltd.
                    Rating
C                   CC(sf)              
 
CAMBER 3 plc
                    Rating
A-1                 CC(sf)              
 
Crest 2002-1 Ltd.
                    Rating
C                   CC(sf)              
 
Diversified Asset Securitization Holdings III L.P.
                    Rating
A-3L                CC(sf)              
 
Helios Series I Multi Asset CBO Ltd
                    Rating
A                   BB-(sf)             
 
Newcastle CDO V Ltd.
                    Rating
V Def               CC(sf)              
 
Newcastle CDO VI Ltd.
                    Rating
II Def              CC(sf)              
 
N-Star Real Estate CDO V Ltd.
                    Rating
C                   CC(sf)              
D                   CC(sf)              
E                   CC(sf)              
F                   CC(sf)              
          


OTHER OUTSTANDING RATINGS

ACA ABS 2002-1 Ltd.
                    Rating
C                   D(sf)               
 
CAMBER 3 plc
                    Rating
A-2                 D(sf)               
B                   D(sf)               
C                   D(sf)               
D                   D(sf)               
 
Crest 2002-1 Ltd.
                    Rating
Pfd Shares          D(sf)               
 
Davis Square Funding V Ltd.
                    Rating
A-1-a               D(sf)               
A-1-b               D(sf)               
A-2                 D(sf)               
B                   D(sf)               
C                   D(sf)               
D                   D(sf)               
E                   D(sf)               
 
Diversified Asset Securitization Holdings III L.P.
                    Rating
B-1L                D(sf)               
 
Glacier Funding CDO I Ltd.
                    Rating
A-2                 D(sf)               
B                   D(sf)               
C                   D(sf)               
Pref Shrs           D(sf)               

Newcastle CDO VI Ltd.
                    Rating
III-FL Def          D(sf)               
III-FX Def          D(sf)               
IV-FL Def           D(sf)               
IV-FX Def           D(sf)               
V-Def               D(sf)

