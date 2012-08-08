TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco Safra, Safra Leasing ratings

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Banco Safra S.A. (Safra) and Safra Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil as follows: Banco Safra S.A. --Foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook; --Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Local currency long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook; --Local currency short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability rating at 'bbb-' --Support rating at '4'; --Support rating floor at 'B+'; --National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Stable Outlook; --National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. Banco Safra senior notes due 2016 --Long-term foreign currency rating at 'BBB-(emr)'. Banco Safra senior notes due 2017 --Long-term foreign currency rating at 'BBB-(emr)'. Safra Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil --National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Stable Outlook; --National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. Safra Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil - 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th Debenture Issuances --National long-term rating at 'AA(bra)'. The affirmation of Safra's ratings reflects the continued good performance during 2011 and the first half of 2012 (1H'12) in an environment of greater uncertainty and credit costs. The bank has addressed these challenges by slowing 2012 loan growth, increasing provision levels which were already above the Central Bank requirements and controlling expenses in order to still show satisfactory results. The ratings also reflect its conservative nature with regard to liquidity and risk controls while at the same time considering its relative dependence on institutional and large corporate funding, its dependence on net interest income, and its strategy of maximizing the use of its capital base. Safra had grown its balance sheet significantly in 2010 and 2011, however, an increase in impaired loans led to higher credit costs and a significant reduction in the growth level. The impact of the high 2011 credit costs (R$808 million) caused a deterioration in the operating profit to average assets ratio from 2.2% at fiscal year-end (FYE) 2010 to 1.4% at FYE 2011. The impact of these credit costs was offset by a R$959 million non-recurring gain from a long awaited legal settlement which the bank used mainly to bolster its loan loss reserves. In 2012, high credit costs (R$406 million) continued to offset earnings, however, the bank was still able to improve its operating profit to average assets ratio to 1.9% at June 30, 2012. The level of impaired loans, while higher than historical levels, still remains better than peers with nonperforming loans (NPLs) over 90 days past due representing only 1.4% at June 30, 2012 with Loan Loss Reserve coverage of nearly 210%. Safra continues to focus on its core business of mainly providing credit facilities and services to corporate clients and SMEs while limiting growth to single digits during the 1H'12. The bank continues to focus on ensuring good liquidity through strong asset liability management policies to eliminate gaps through hedging and funding diversification including the use of longer term funding instruments. In the short term, Fitch expects future returns to not be as robust as those seen in previous years due to a more challenging operating environment and the likelihood of continued high credit costs (in part due to the slower economy) and tighter spreads due to competition from peers and larger players that have reduced their credit pricing. With regard to capitalization, as of June 30, 2012, Fitch Core Capital ratio improved slightly to nearly 9.5%. However, Safra continues to operate with a relatively leveraged balance sheet, which also partially explains its traditionally strong ROAE ratios. Safra's total regulatory capital ratio remained satisfactory at 13.3% as of June 30, 2012. This ratio was slightly higher than the FYE 2011 ratio but below historical levels of the three prior fiscal year ends. Safra mitigates this relatively higher leverage with strong liquidity levels as cash and marketable securities well-exceed total deposits. The bank's capitalization ratios could be improved if Safra was less conservative and recognized nearly R$1.1 billion of tax deferred assets as of June 30, 2012. A lower concentration within its funding sources combined with an improved Fitch Core Capital ratio could lead to an improvement in the bank's ratings. However, Fitch believes that a near term ratings upside is limited as the bank is unlikely to significantly alter its business model in the near term. On the other hand, higher leverage that would significantly lower the Fitch Core Capital ratio below 9% could result in a decrease in the bank's ratings or a revision in outlook. This would also be the case if the operating income to average assets ratio fell to below 1% especially if these future ratios do not compare well to other local and international peers. Safra Leasing S.A.'s national ratings are the same as Safra's ratings as this reflects Fitch's view of its role to the consolidated operation and that it shares the same ownership, management and strategies. Safra is 100% controlled by Joseph Safra and his family and was the sixth largest private bank in Brazil in terms of total assets as of March 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 16, 2011; --'National Ratings Criteria', dated Jan. 19, 2011; --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated Dec. 12, 2011; --'Banco Safra S.A. ' dated Aug. 22, 2011; --'Safra Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil', dated Aug. 22, 2011.