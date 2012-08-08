TEXT-Fitch downgrades 2 distressed classes of WAMU 2005-C1

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings downgrades two classes of Washington Mutual Asset Securities Corporation (WAMU) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2005-C1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades are the result a greater certainty of loss expectations primarily associated with the specially serviced assets since Fitch's last rating action. Fitch modeled losses of 9.52% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool balance are 0.89%, including 0.03% in losses incurred to date. As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's collateral balance has paid down 90% to $58.8 million from $649.5 million at issuance. Two loans (21%) are currently in special servicing. Fitch has identified 10 loans (37%) as Fitch loans of concern including the two (21%) specially serviced loans. The largest specially serviced loan is secured by a 51,616 square foot (sf) single-tenant office building (11.7%) located in Seattle, WA. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2011 due to imminent default. The property remains 100% vacant as of July 2011 when the single tenant, McCann-Erickson USA, vacated at lease expiration. The asset is now real estate owned (REO). The asset is currently listed for sale and the broker has received several offers. The second largest specially serviced loan is secured by a 60,448 sf office building (9.2%) located in Bothell, WA. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2011 due to a maturity default. The borrower continues to make the monthly debt service payments. The borrower is working on refinancing the loan and the special servicer expects the loan to be paid in full. The property is 90% occupied as of August 2012. Fitch has identified a 33,112 sf office property located in San Diego, CA (3.6%) as a loan of concern. The largest tenant, Sharp Hospital (52%), renewed their lease until Aug. 31, 2015 with an expansion clause giving them the option to move into free space vacated in December 2011 by the second largest tenant (48%). As a result, the year-end (YE) 2011 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) declined to 0.98x with occupancy declining to 52. Fitch downgrades, assigns and revises Recovery Estimates (RE) as indicated: --$2.4 million class K to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 100%; --$2.4 million class L to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'/ RE 0%. Fitch also affirms and revises Rating Outlooks on the following classes as indicated: --$6.9 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$13 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.1 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$5.7 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.9 million class F at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$5.7 million class G at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$8.1 million class H at 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$3.3 million class J at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$812,000 class M at 'Csf'; RE 0%. The $1.4 million class N remains at 'D'; RE 0%. Classes A-1, A-2, and A-J are paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only class X. For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on the interest-only classes, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions