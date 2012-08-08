FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Hewlett-Packard ratings unaffected by $8 bln charge
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Hewlett-Packard ratings unaffected by $8 bln charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Hewlett-Packard
Co.'s (HP; BBB+/Stable/A-2) announcement that it would be taking an
accounting charge of $8 billion related to its 2008 acquisition of Electronic
Data Systems for $13.9 billion does not affect our ratings on the company. We
believe that the company will continue to focus on consolidating its core
strengths and rebuilding investor confidence in a challenging environment.
However, HP will need to demonstrate consistent execution to retain its strong
business profile over the intermediate term. Nevertheless, HP possesses
"adequate" liquidity, with cash exceeding $8.3 billion (as of April 30, 2012)
and credit measures currently supportive of the rating.

We view HP's financial risk profile as "intermediate," reflecting adjusted 
debt to EBITDA at about 2x and our expectation of weaker operating performance 
in fiscal 2012. We expect annual discretionary cash flow to remain in excess 
of $5 billion, and that share repurchases and investments in growing its 
business will be HP's primary uses of its cash flow. The current rating 
provides some capacity to absorb a cyclical downturn or greater-than-expected 
reinvestment levels. Over time, we expect debt to EBITDA to average in the 
high-1x area, with tolerance to spike to the low-2x range for a short duration.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
