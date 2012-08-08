FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Mediacom Broadband term loan 'BB-'
August 8, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Mediacom Broadband term loan 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Mediacom Broadband Group's
proposed $200 million term loan G due 2020. The '2' recovery rating indicates
our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. Based on the proposed debt issuance, our recovery estimates on the
company's secured debt falls to the low end of the 70%-90% range. As a result,
we believe any future addition of secured debt would most likely lead to a
downward revision of the recovery assessment and lowering of the issue-level
rating on the secured debt. 

Mediacom Broadband Group is a subsidiary of Middletown, N.Y.-based cable-TV 
operator Mediacom Communications Corp. (Mediacom). The company intends to use 
proceeds from the new term loan to repay borrowings under its revolving credit 
facility due 2016, which had $129 million outstanding as of June 30, 2012, and 
add to cash balances. Assuming the company repays the full amount outstanding 
under the revolver, consolidated leverage (adjusted for operating leases and 
accrued interest) increases minimally, to 5.6x (as of June 30, 2012) from 
5.5x. Over the intermediate term, we expect the company to maintain leverage 
below our 7.0x threshold for the current rating, barring a shift toward a more 
aggressive financial policy.

The ratings on Mediacom reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, a 
mature core video business with modest revenue growth prospects, 
below-industry-average video, high-speed data (HSD), and telephony 
penetration, and competitive pressures on both the video customer base from 
direct-to-home satellite-TV providers and HSD customers from telephone 
companies. Partly tempering these factors are the company's position as the 
leading provider of pay-TV services in its markets and expectations for 
limited video competition from the local telephone operators. (For the 
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on 
Mediacom, published June 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery 
report, see the recovery report on Mediacom, to be published as soon as 
possible following the release of this article.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But 
Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak 
Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Mediacom Communications Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--

New Ratings

Mediacom Broadband Group
 $200 mil term loan G due 2020          BB-
   Recovery Rating                      2



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

