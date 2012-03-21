TEXT-S&P: global corp defaults at lowest level in 4 yrs

March 21 - In 2011, 53 global corporate issuers defaulted, down from 81 defaults in 2010 and the record high of 265 in 2009, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "2011 Annual Global Corporate Default Study And Rating Transitions." Also watch the related CreditMatters TV segment titled, "Standard & Poor's 2011 Annual Global Corporate Default Study And Rating Transitions," dated March 21, 2012. One of the 53 defaulters began the year rated investment grade (MF Global Holdings Ltd.). The debt amount affected by these defaults fell to $84.2 billion, from $95.7 billion in 2010. For details on the defaulters in 2011, see "2011 Default Synopses," also published today on RatingsDirect. All but one of the defaulted companies in 2011 that began the year with active ratings (44) came from the speculative-grade universe. Of the remaining nine, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned ratings on five companies during 2011, and four began the year with withdrawn ratings. Also, of the 53 total defaulters, 47 were initially rated speculative grade, with the majority (39) from the 'B' and 'CCC'/'C' rating categories. "At the end of December 2011, the speculative-grade default rates fell to 1.98% in the U.S., 0.59% in the emerging markets, and 5.98% in an assorted grouping of other developed markets," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "In Europe, however, the default rate rose slightly at year-end 2011, to 1.6%. When including all rated entities, the global default rate declined to 0.75% in 2011 from 1.15% a year earlier." "Although the incidence of default fell for the second year in a row following the height of the credit crisis in 2009, the one-year Gini ratio--a key measure of the relative ability of ratings to differentiate risk--declined slightly, to 88.7% in 2011 from 90.1% in 2010," said Ms. Vazza. One of the main contributors to the recent decline was the default of MF Global, which began the year rated 'BBB-'. "Despite the drop in the Gini ratio, it's still at its sixth-highest level in the 31-year history of the database and is higher than the one-year average of 84.2%." Further testifying to the relative decline in default activity in 2011, transportation was the only sector that recorded an annual default rate in excess of its long-term weighted average. All of Standard & Poor's default studies have found a clear correlation between ratings and defaults: The higher the rating, the lower the observed frequency of default, and vice versa. Over each time span, lower ratings correspond to higher default rates. We found that the same is true when we broke out the data by rating, as well as by region. The default study also looks at transition rates, which gauge the degree to which ratings change--either up or down--over a particular time. Transition studies have repeatedly confirmed that higher ratings tend to be more stable and that speculative-grade ratings generally experience more volatility. However, with the downgrade of the U.S. and other sovereigns in 2011, many corporations--particularly in the financial sector--with ratings tied to the countries they operate in experienced subsequent downgrades. This decreased the relative stability of rating categories with smaller sample sizes, such as 'AAA'. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.