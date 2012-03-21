TEXT-Fitch: EU dialogue could boost macedonia reforms, stability

March 21 - The recent start of a high-level dialogue with the European Union would be positive for Macedonia if it revives momentum towards official accession negotiations, Fitch Ratings says. The benefits of embarking on formal accession talks with a clear timetable for accession would be twofold. First, the process could help cement existing reforms that enhance Macedonia's business environment. Macedonia has risen to 22nd in the World Bank's 2012 "Ease of Doing Business" table, from 34nd in 2011, but reforms may have shallow roots and are taking a long time to filter down to the lower reaches of public administration. Second, reviving the move towards accession talks could help secure political stability in the country. In the past, the shared goal of EU membership has helped bind Macedonia's ethnic Macedonian majority and ethnic Albanian minority together. Relations between the two have improved in recent years, but ethnic tensions have resurfaced this month, in the form of street fights between groups of youths. Last October, a census was suspended due to disagreements on how to count the ethnic Albanian population. We have previously noted that further delays in the EU accession process could undermine inter-ethnic relations, as the Albanian minority does not share the intransigent stance taken by the ethnic Macedonians on the dispute with Greece about Macedonia's constitutional name. This dispute, centred on Greek fears that Macedonia's proposed formal name implies a claim on its northern territory of the same name, has caused Greece to block the start of formal accession talks since 2009. The nationalist leanings of the Macedonian government have arguably intensified the name dispute, and this has the potential to delay EU accession indefinitely. Despite renewed UN efforts to re-launch talks on the issue, neither Greece nor Macedonia have so far shown willingness to compromise. We therefore still think it unlikely that a mutually acceptable settlement will be found in the short term, and that the name dispute will stop Macedonia joining western institutions, including the EU, any time soon. But if the high-level dialogue results in progress on other issues relating to accession, it could increase pressure on Macedonia and Greece to reach an agreement on the name dispute. EU Enlargement Commissioner Stefan Fule and Macedonian Premier Nikola Gruevski began the high-level dialogue last week. Although not a formal precursor to accession negotiations, Commissioner Fule described it as a "bridge" to membership talks. Topics discussed included public administration and electoral reform, and strengthening the market economy. We rate Macedonia 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. Political risks, including the name dispute and resulting delay in EU accession talks, are a constraint on the rating. Resolution of the name dispute that opened the path towards EU membership, with its attendant benefits such as stronger institutions and policy frameworks, better access to financing, investment and export markets, could support a positive rating action, if accompanied by sufficient economic growth. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Macedonia