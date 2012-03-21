FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Maiden Holdings and subs
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Maiden Holdings and subs

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 21 - Overview	
     -- Maiden Holdings North America Ltd., a subsidiary of Maiden
Holdings Ltd., is issuing $100 million of senior unsecured notes.	
     -- We are rating the senior notes 'BBB-' and affirming our ratings on 	
Maiden Holdings and its subsidiaries.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Maiden will maintain its 	
good competitive position while improving its capital adequacy.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' 	
senior unsecured debt rating to Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.'s (Maiden 	
NA) proposed $100 million senior notes issue. At the same time, we affirmed 	
our 'BBB-' counterparty credit ratings on Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Maiden NA 	
and our 'BBB+' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on its core 	
operating subsidiaries, Maiden Reinsurance Co., Maiden Specialty Insurance 	
Co., and Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda) (collectively referred to as 	
Maiden). The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
We expect Maiden to use the proceeds from the senior notes offering for 	
general corporate purposes. We believe that redemption of the outstanding 	
junior subordinated debt is unlikely until January 2014, when redemption no 	
longer requires payment of a 14% premium. The senior notes offering allows 	
management to issue long-term debt with a 30-year maturity at what management 	
views as a relatively attractive cost of capital.	
	
The rating affirmation is based on the group's good competitive position, the 	
low volatility of the company's underwriting results, and its strong capital 	
position, based on our prospective view of capital adequacy built through 	
future retained earnings and moderating premium growth. However, we believe 	
that the potential conflicts of interest and customer concentrations created 	
through related-party transactions among Maiden, its founding shareholders, 	
AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (not rated), and American Capital Acquisition 	
Corp. (ACAC; not rated) offset some of the rating strengths.	
	
We believe that the senior notes will increase the group's financial leverage 	
and interest coverage ratios, but we expect these ratios to remain consistent 	
with our ratings. Financial leverage would have been about 29% at the end of 	
2011 if the senior notes had been already issued.	
	
Maiden's net income for 2011 was $28.5 million after incurring $35.4 million 	
of refinancing charges related to the group's junior subordinated debt. The 	
combined ratio was 98.9%, representing the results from Maiden's book of 	
primarily working layer reinsurance with relatively small amounts of 	
catastrophe exposure.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Maiden will maintain its good 	
competitive position during the next few years as it gradually expands its 	
footprint as a diversified reinsurer. Because of the substantial portion of 	
premiums earned from AmTrust and ACAC, Maiden's prospective operating 	
performance is substantially influenced by AmTrust's and ACAC's underwriting 	
performance.	
	
We expect Maiden's operating performance to remain less volatile than those of 	
Bermuda-based peers that provide higher excess limits and property catastrophe 	
coverage. We expect the company to produce a combined ratio of between 96% and 	
98% and a return on revenue of 6%-8% during the next couple of years. Because 	
we expect industry loss cost trends in Maiden's long-tail casualty business to 	
remain high, future underwriting performance could be challenged. We expect 	
the company to improve its capital adequacy during 2012 through future 	
retained earnings and moderating premium growth. We also expect financial 	
leverage to remain less than 30% and interest coverage to be at least 3.0x 	
during the next two years.	
	
We are unlikely to raise the ratings on Maiden in the next 24 months, 	
particularly because of client concentration, potential for conflicts of 	
interest, headwinds affecting underwriting results, and our view of the 	
extended timeframe required for the company to build its competitive position 	
and capital base. Conversely, we could lower the ratings as a result of 	
deterioration in operating performance (including a full-year 2012 combined 	
ratio materially exceeding 100%), increased volatility in underwriting 	
results, adverse loss-reserve development, unimproved capital adequacy, any 	
new unfavorable related-party transactions, or any significant adverse changes 	
to Maiden's risk profile.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Maiden Holdings Ltd.	
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Stable/--     	
	
Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda)	
Maiden Specialty Insurance Co.	
Maiden Reinsurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--     	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--     	
	
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.