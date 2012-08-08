TEXT-S&P cuts LOOP LLC's ratings to 'A-' from 'A'

Overview -- The long-term trend of increasing domestic onshore and Canadian crude oil production has weakened U.S. offshore oil port operator LOOP LLC's competitive position, in our opinion. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on LOOP to 'A-' from 'A'. The outlook is negative. We are also lowering our short-term rating on LOOP to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. -- At the same time, we are lowering our short-term rating on LOOP affiliate LOCAP LLC, a New Orleans-based petroleum pipeline company, to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. -- The negative outlook on LOOP incorporates our view that its competitive position has worsened, resulting in lower foreign imports-which is LOOP's main source of profitability--and high financial leverage, likely in the 5.0x area. Rating Action On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Covington, La.-based LOOP LLC (LOOP) to 'A-' from 'A'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our short-term rating on LOOP to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. At the same time, we lowered our short-term rating on affiliated LOCAP LLC to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. Rationale The rating actions reflect our view that the long-term trend of increasing domestic onshore and Canadian crude oil production has weakened LOOP's competitive position. These barrels coming from the domestic onshore and Canadian crude oil producers directly compete with waterborne foreign imports, which LOOP relies on for the majority of its throughput volume and operating cash flow. As a result, we expect LOOP's throughput volume and financial measures to weaken further. This is particularly detrimental for LOOP because its import business generates approximately $0.05 to $0.10 more margin per barrel than do domestic volumes. In our base-case projections, we estimate that foreign imports will decline 5% relative to last year while U.S. demand for crude will remain flat. As a result, we expect LOOP's debt to EBITDA to be in the 5.0x to 5.5x range, its FFO to debt to be about 20%, and its EBITDA interest coverage to be 8.0x at year-end 2012. This longer term trend is exacerbated by the more immediate impact of part owner Shell Oil Co.'s (Shell; AA/Stable/A-1+) Ho-Ho pipeline reversal (proposed to run from Houma to Houston), which is slated to commence operations by mid-2013. The Ho-Ho pipeline is currently the only way LOOP's barrels are able to reach refineries located in West Louisiana/East Texas; therefore, the reversal will effectively shut LOOP out of these large refining markets. We estimate this scenario could lead to about a 30% drop in LOOP's overall throughput volumes (excluding volumes received from terminalling the reversed crude). Although Shell's proposed "Westward Ho" pipeline could help LOOP reestablish its reach into the West Texas market, the project is not expected to commence operations until late 2015. While we believe the Ho-Ho reversal will pressure LOOP's credit measures, Shell's partial ownership interest in and operational integration with LOOP offsets some of the company's credit risk. Besides Shell, LOOP's owners include Marathon Petroleum L.P., a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2); and Murphy Oil USA Inc., a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). LOOP's importance to the daily operations of its owners strengthens its credit profile. Specifically, the 'A-' corporate credit rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from LOOP's 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile to reflect our belief that the company would receive support from its owners under most circumstances. LOOP's strategic importance to its parents, particularly Shell, reflects past capital contributions, integration with the owners' other business divisions, and its throughput and deficiency (T&D) agreements. The T&D agreements mandate that obligors ship or cause to be shipped through LOOP enough oil for it to meet its operating expenses and debt service on all first-stage debt, further supporting the rating. If LOOP has a cash deficiency, each owner is obligated to advance LOOP its pro rata share of the deficiency. The T&D agreements (which are several, not joint) do not expire and cannot be legally abrogated before LOOP retires its debt, which the owners back. LOOP owns and operates a deepwater oil port 18 miles off the Louisiana coast that provides offloading for deep-draft oil tankers unable to enter shallow inland ports. Daily operational throughput capacity is about 900,000 barrels, and design capacity is about 1.4 million barrels per day. LOOP also owns eight underground salt dome storage caverns and 9 million barrels of above-ground storage capacity. LOOP handles 13% of U.S. oil imports and is currently connected to more than 50% of U.S. refining capacity. Most of the crude that LOOP transports consists of long-haul imports and tie-ins from Gulf of Mexico deepwater oil productions. The end refining markets in Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts 2 and 3, where LOOP supplies the crude, have the highest takeaway capacity for refined products. The 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile reflects the company's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile under our criteria. LOOP enjoys a unique competitive position as the sole offshore oil port operator for deep-draft oil tankers in the Gulf of Mexico. However, this advantage is partially offset by competitors' abilities to transfer oil from larger to smaller vessels (called "lightering") within the Gulf, as well as by the aforementioned secular trend of reduced imported crude oil into the Gulf. In response to this trend, LOOP intends to bring new large fields in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on line over the next few years to reduce the system's reliance on foreign cargoes. The projected increase in domestic offshore throughput will help to offset part of the impact of lower foreign imports and any reduction in throughput volumes from the more mature Mars field in the deepwater Gulf. We also lowered our short-term rating on LOCAP to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. LOCAP is an affiliate of LOOP that operates a short-distance pipeline connecting LOOP's storage terminal to arterial pipelines serving inland oil refineries. LOOP manages LOCAP's operations under a management contract, but is not LOCAP's owner. LOCAP is owned by Shell Oil Co. and Marathon Petroleum .L.P., a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp. We consider LOOP to have a "significant" financial risk profile on a stand-alone basis under our criteria. Financial leverage is relatively high, and we expect its 2012 debt to EBITDA to be 5.2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be 20%. Nonetheless, the company consistently generates free cash flow, given its relatively modest capital spending requirements. LOOP generally distributes most of its free cash flow to its owners. As of June 30, 2012, LOOP had $513 million in debt, adjusted for operating leases and postretirement benefit obligations. Liquidity The short-term rating on LOOP is 'A-2.' Its liquidity is adequate, with estimated sources divided by uses of about 1.2x for the next 12 months. Primary sources of cash include $80 million of FFO and $50 million of revolver availability. Primary uses consist of growth and maintenance capital spending that we expect to be about $40 million and distributions to owners of about $70 million. We would expect the distributions to rise and fall along with LOOP's free cash flow. There are no material adverse change clauses or acceleration provisions linked to ratings triggers or leverage caps. LOOP has no near-term debt maturities. LOOP's liquidity also benefits from the T&D agreements and the potential support from its investment-grade owners. For example, the owners could reduce or suspend distributions in the event of a short-term liquidity need or to help fund expansion capital projects. Outlook The negative outlook incorporates our view that LOOP's competitive position has worsened and will lead to lower foreign imports and high financial leverage. While we expect debt to EBITDA to be a high 5.0x to 5.5x in the intermediate term, we could lower the rating if we don't have sufficient confidence that LOOP's credit measures will improve with time. We could also lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, or if we believe that LOOP's strategic importance to its owners--particularly Shell--has diminished. We would revise the outlook to stable if LOOP's cash flow measures improve and consistently exceed our expectations or if it proactively reduces debt ahead of schedule such that debt to EBITDA is below 4.0x on a sustained basis. Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From LOOP LLC Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A/Stable/A-1 Downgraded To From LOCAP LLC Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating A-2 A-1 LOCAP LLC Commercial Paper A-2 A-1