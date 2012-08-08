FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts LOOP LLC's ratings to 'A-' from 'A'
#Market News
August 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts LOOP LLC's ratings to 'A-' from 'A'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- The long-term trend of increasing domestic onshore and Canadian crude 
oil production has weakened U.S. offshore oil port operator LOOP LLC's 
competitive position, in our opinion.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on LOOP to 'A-' from 'A'. 
The outlook is negative. We are also lowering our short-term rating on LOOP to 
'A-2' from 'A-1'.
     -- At the same time, we are lowering our short-term rating on LOOP 
affiliate LOCAP LLC, a New Orleans-based petroleum pipeline company, to 'A-2' 
from 'A-1'.
     -- The negative outlook on LOOP incorporates our view that its 
competitive position has worsened, resulting in lower foreign imports-which is 
LOOP's main source of profitability--and high financial leverage, likely in 
the 5.0x area.

Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Covington, La.-based LOOP LLC (LOOP) to 'A-' from 'A'. The 
outlook is negative. We also lowered our short-term rating on LOOP to 'A-2' 
from 'A-1'. At the same time, we lowered our short-term rating on affiliated 
LOCAP LLC to 'A-2' from 'A-1'.

Rationale
The rating actions reflect our view that the long-term trend of increasing 
domestic onshore and Canadian crude oil production has weakened LOOP's 
competitive position. These barrels coming from the domestic onshore and 
Canadian crude oil producers directly compete with waterborne foreign imports, 
which LOOP relies on for the majority of its throughput volume and operating 
cash flow. As a result, we expect LOOP's throughput volume and financial 
measures to weaken further. This is particularly detrimental for LOOP because 
its import business generates approximately $0.05 to $0.10 more margin per 
barrel than do domestic volumes. In our base-case projections, we estimate 
that foreign imports will decline 5% relative to last year while U.S. demand 
for crude will remain flat. As a result, we expect LOOP's debt to EBITDA to be 
in the 5.0x to 5.5x range, its FFO to debt to be about 20%, and its EBITDA 
interest coverage to be 8.0x at year-end 2012.

This longer term trend is exacerbated by the more immediate impact of part 
owner Shell Oil Co.'s (Shell; AA/Stable/A-1+) Ho-Ho pipeline reversal 
(proposed to run from Houma to Houston), which is slated to commence 
operations by mid-2013. The Ho-Ho pipeline is currently the only way LOOP's 
barrels are able to reach refineries located in West Louisiana/East Texas; 
therefore, the reversal will effectively shut LOOP out of these large refining 
markets. We estimate this scenario could lead to about a 30% drop in LOOP's 
overall throughput volumes (excluding volumes received from terminalling the 
reversed crude). Although Shell's proposed "Westward Ho" pipeline could help 
LOOP reestablish its reach into the West Texas market, the project is not 
expected to commence operations until late 2015. While we believe the Ho-Ho 
reversal will pressure LOOP's credit measures, Shell's partial ownership 
interest in and operational integration with LOOP offsets some of the 
company's credit risk.

Besides Shell, LOOP's owners include Marathon Petroleum L.P., a subsidiary of 
Marathon Petroleum Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2); and Murphy Oil USA Inc., a 
subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). LOOP's importance to the daily 
operations of its owners strengthens its credit profile. Specifically, the 
'A-' corporate credit rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from LOOP's 
'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile to reflect our belief that the company would 
receive support from its owners under most circumstances. LOOP's strategic 
importance to its parents, particularly Shell, reflects past capital 
contributions, integration with the owners' other business divisions, and its 
throughput and deficiency (T&D) agreements. The T&D agreements mandate that 
obligors ship or cause to be shipped through LOOP enough oil for it to meet 
its operating expenses and debt service on all first-stage debt, further 
supporting the rating. If LOOP has a cash deficiency, each owner is obligated 
to advance LOOP its pro rata share of the deficiency. The T&D agreements 
(which are several, not joint) do not expire and cannot be legally abrogated 
before LOOP retires its debt, which the owners back.

LOOP owns and operates a deepwater oil port 18 miles off the Louisiana coast 
that provides offloading for deep-draft oil tankers unable to enter shallow 
inland ports. Daily operational throughput capacity is about 900,000 barrels, 
and design capacity is about 1.4 million barrels per day. LOOP also owns eight 
underground salt dome storage caverns and 9 million barrels of above-ground 
storage capacity. LOOP handles 13% of U.S. oil imports and is currently 
connected to more than 50% of U.S. refining capacity. Most of the crude that 
LOOP transports consists of long-haul imports and tie-ins from Gulf of Mexico 
deepwater oil productions.  The end refining markets in Petroleum 
Administration for Defense Districts 2 and 3, where LOOP supplies the crude, 
have the highest takeaway capacity for refined products.

The 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile reflects the company's "strong" business 
risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile under our criteria. LOOP 
enjoys a unique competitive position as the sole offshore oil port operator 
for deep-draft oil tankers in the Gulf of Mexico. However, this advantage is 
partially offset by competitors' abilities to transfer oil from larger to 
smaller vessels (called "lightering") within the Gulf, as well as by the 
aforementioned secular trend of reduced imported crude oil into the Gulf. In 
response to this trend, LOOP intends to bring new large fields in the U.S. 
Gulf of Mexico on line over the next few years to reduce the system's reliance 
on foreign cargoes. The projected increase in domestic offshore throughput 
will help to offset part of the impact of lower foreign imports and any 
reduction in throughput volumes from the more mature Mars field in the 
deepwater Gulf.

We also lowered our short-term rating on LOCAP to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. LOCAP is 
an affiliate of LOOP that operates a short-distance pipeline connecting LOOP's 
storage terminal to arterial pipelines serving inland oil refineries. LOOP 
manages LOCAP's operations under a management contract, but is not LOCAP's 
owner. LOCAP is owned by Shell Oil Co. and Marathon Petroleum .L.P., a 
subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp.

We consider LOOP to have a "significant" financial risk profile on a 
stand-alone basis under our criteria. Financial leverage is relatively high, 
and we expect its 2012 debt to EBITDA to be 5.2x and funds from operations 
(FFO) to debt to be 20%. Nonetheless, the company consistently generates free 
cash flow, given its relatively modest capital spending requirements. LOOP 
generally distributes most of its free cash flow to its owners. As of June 30, 
2012, LOOP had $513 million in debt, adjusted for operating leases and 
postretirement benefit obligations.

Liquidity
The short-term rating on LOOP is 'A-2.' Its liquidity is adequate, with 
estimated sources divided by uses of about 1.2x for the next 12 months. 
Primary sources of cash include $80 million of FFO and $50 million of revolver 
availability. Primary uses consist of growth and maintenance capital spending 
that we expect to be about $40 million and distributions to owners of about 
$70 million. We would expect the distributions to rise and fall along with 
LOOP's free cash flow. There are no material adverse change clauses or 
acceleration provisions linked to ratings triggers or leverage caps. LOOP has 
no near-term debt maturities.

LOOP's liquidity also benefits from the T&D agreements and the potential 
support from its investment-grade owners. For example, the owners could reduce 
or suspend distributions in the event of a short-term liquidity need or to 
help fund expansion capital projects.

Outlook
The negative outlook incorporates our view that LOOP's competitive position 
has worsened and will lead to lower foreign imports and high financial 
leverage. While we expect debt to EBITDA to be a high 5.0x to 5.5x in the 
intermediate term, we could lower the rating if we don't have sufficient 
confidence that LOOP's credit measures will improve with time. We could also 
lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, or if we believe that 
LOOP's strategic importance to its owners--particularly Shell--has diminished. 
We would revise the outlook to stable if LOOP's cash flow measures improve and 
consistently exceed our expectations or if it proactively reduces debt ahead 
of schedule such that debt to EBITDA is below 4.0x on a sustained basis.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 
Industry, April 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors for Global 
Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010


Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
LOOP LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Negative/A-2    A/Stable/A-1

Downgraded
                                        To                 From
LOCAP LLC
 Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating     A-2                A-1

LOCAP LLC
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                A-1

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
