TEXT-Fitch revises outlook on LCR's notes to negative

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on LCR Finance PLC's (LCRF) notes to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings, as follows: GBP1, 225m notes due 2028: senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP425m notes due 2038: senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP1,100m notes due 2051: senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable The rating actions reflect the revision of the Outlook on the United Kingdom's Long-term Issuer Default Rating ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') to Negative from Stable on 14 March 2012 (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at 'AAA'; Revises Outlook to Negative' at www.fitchratings.com). All bonds remain free-standing, irrevocable, direct payment obligations of the Secretary of State for Transport (SoS) whose liabilities are sovereign obligations of the UK. The bonds were originally issued to raise funds for LCR's construction works on Section 1 of the Channel Tunnel Rail Link (CTRL1), and benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the SoS acting for and on behalf of the UK Government (HMG). Following the 2009 restructuring, the shares in LCR, the issuing SPV, were transferred from LCR to HMG. The ratings of the LCRF notes rely on HMG and, as such, are credit-linked to the UK sovereign rating. Fitch's rating actions are based on the documents and information provided by the issuer and other parties. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', dated 16 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com.