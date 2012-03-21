TEXT-Fitch affirms Gosforth Funding 2011-1 Plc

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gosforth Funding 2011-1 Plc, a UK prime RMBS with loans originated by Northern Rock (Asset Management) Plc (NRAM) and subsequently transferred to Northern Rock Plc (Northern Rock), now a full subsidiary of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Limited. The rating actions are as follows: Class A1a (ISIN XS0615973285): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A1b (ISIN XS0615974093): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A2 (ISIN XS0615975652): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class M (ISIN XS0615976031): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation reflects the stable asset performance since the transaction closed in April 2011 and credit enhancement levels that remain commensurate with their current ratings. As of December 2011, the volume of loans in arrears by three months or more stood at 0.21% of the outstanding collateral balance. No repossessions have been reported to date and with the pipeline of potential defaults currently at a low level, repossession activities are expected to remain limited over the next year. Additionally, Fitch notes that Northern Rock ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), serves as the basis swap counterparty, with RBS ('A'/Stable/'F1') acting as the standby swap provider although RBS does not cover the SVR-linked loans. Based on the December 2011 report, 35% of the pool is linked to Northern Rock's SVR, with this figure expected to increase as 16% of borrowers currently paying fixed-rate loans will start to pay the SVR by the end of 2012. In its initial analysis, Fitch has given no credit to the SVR-Libor swap provided by Northern Rock, an entity that is not deemed to be an eligible counterparty, with ratings below the threshold of 'A'/'F1'. Additionally, the ability of the mortgage trustee in setting the SVR at a floor of Libor plus 225bps in the event of Northern Rock's insolvency has been considered, although given limited credit in the analysis. At present, the agency views the differential between Northern Rock's SVR (currently set at 4.79%) and the Libor-linked interest paid on the notes as posing minimal concerns. The recent downgrade of Northern Rock's Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2' triggered the obligation to prepare documentation for the perfection of legal title on the underlying mortgages. Fitch notes that the required documentation is currently being prepared by Northern Rock, in readiness to effect such perfection that would be required should the relevant trigger event occur in the future. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings, in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, were investor and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK' dated 12 August 2011 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 4 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria