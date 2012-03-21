FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Avalon IV Capital notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 21 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC's issuance is a CLO 	
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly 	
syndicated senior secured loans.	
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A through E notes.	
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement 	
and cash flow structure, the diversified collateral portfolio, and the 	
transaction's legal structure, among other factors.	
    	
     March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC's $315.75 million floating-rate
notes (see list).	
	
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by 	
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 	
loans.	
	
The ratings reflect our view of: 	
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 	
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 	
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 	
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 	
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 	
projected by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' CDO Evaluator model, as 	
assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in 	
its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria, (see "Update To 	
RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC	
	
Class                  Rating          Amount (mil. $)	
A                      AAA (sf)                  231.0	
B                      AA (sf)                    23.0	
C (deferrable)         A (sf)                     32.0	
D (deferrable)         BBB (sf)                   16.0	
E (deferrable)         BB (sf)                   13.75	
Subordinated notes     NR                        34.25	
	
NR--Not rated.

