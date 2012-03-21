TEXT-S&P rates Avalon IV Capital notes

March 21 - OVERVIEW -- Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC's issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. -- We assigned our ratings to the class A through E notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and cash flow structure, the diversified collateral portfolio, and the transaction's legal structure, among other factors. March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC's $315.75 million floating-rate notes (see list). The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The ratings reflect our view of: -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria, (see "Update To Global Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC, published March 7, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, published Dec. 9, 2009. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, published March 19, 2008. -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash Flow CLOs, published July 11, 2007. -- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced for Cayman Islands Special-Purpose Entities, published July 18, 2002. -- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, published March 21, 2002. RATINGS ASSIGNED Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A AAA (sf) 231.0 B AA (sf) 23.0 C (deferrable) A (sf) 32.0 D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 16.0 E (deferrable) BB (sf) 13.75 Subordinated notes NR 34.25 NR--Not rated.