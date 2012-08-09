FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch report: utilities, power, gas, midstream energy monthly rating
August 9, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch report: utilities, power, gas, midstream energy monthly rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Utilities, Power, Gas, and Midstream
Energy Monthly Summary -- July 2012Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has published the North American Utilities, Power, Gas
and Midstream Energy (UPG) Group's monthly Utility, Power Gas, and Midstream
Energy summary for July 2012.

This report describes the various rating actions taken in the UPG universe and
provides links to pertinent research, special reports, comments, events, graphs
of sector rating trends and an analyst coverage list.

The report can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Contact:

Glen Grabelsky
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0577
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004

Daniel Neama
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0561
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004

Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.


     

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
