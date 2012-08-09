TEXT-Fitch report: utilities, power, gas, midstream energy monthly rating

Aug 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Utilities, Power, Gas, and Midstream Energy Monthly Summary -- July 2012Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has published the North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Midstream Energy (UPG) Group's monthly Utility, Power Gas, and Midstream Energy summary for July 2012. This report describes the various rating actions taken in the UPG universe and provides links to pertinent research, special reports, comments, events, graphs of sector rating trends and an analyst coverage list. The report can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Glen Grabelsky Managing Director +1-212-908-0577 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Daniel Neama Associate Director +1-212-908-0561 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training