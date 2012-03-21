TEXT-Fitch on San Diego Gas & Electric Co

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

March 21 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings has assigned an ‘AA-’ rating to San Diego Gas and Electric Company’s (SDG&E) $250 million 4.30% first mortgage bonds, series MMM, due 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SDG&E’s ratings are reflective of the utility’s relatively low business risk profile, marked by consistent earnings and cash flows, and a balanced regulatory environment in California. Credit concerns include the potential for customer rate pressure given the significant planned expenditures and relatively high renewable goals.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that credit metrics will remain consistent with the current ratings despite the pressures of the significant capex program.

SDG&E is in the midst of a sizable capital expansion program during which the company expects to invest approximately $6.6 billion in rate base over five years. Fitch views risks associated with this program as manageable at the current rating level given the balanced regulatory structures at both the state and federal levels, which include pre-approval of construction projects.

In addition to the current capex program, SDG&E also has a pipeline safety plan currently pending with the California Public Utilities Commission under which they could invest another $229 million through 2015. SDG&E has requested that costs related to the pipeline safety program be recovered via rate rider, which in Fitch’s view would mitigate risk and limit regulatory lag.

Fitch considers the regulatory environment in California to be constructive and supportive of utility credit quality. In addition to balanced treatment of capital investments, the California framework also includes separation of general rate case and cost-of-capital proceedings, forward-looking test years and attrition rate increases, revenue decoupling, and the use of balancing accounts to manage cost fluctuations and reduce regulatory lag.

SDG&E’s credit profile remains solid with EBITDA to interest expense and debt to EBITDA ratios for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 at 6.69 times (x) and 3.48x, respectively. Funds flow from operations (FFO) metrics are stronger given the impact of bonus depreciation, with FFO covering interest 7.40x and FFO to debt at 27.5% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch expects credit metrics in 2012 to remain in the same range given the ongoing capex program, with modest improvement as projects begin to go into service in the 2013-14 timeframe.