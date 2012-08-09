TEXT-Fitch rates Kinder Morgan Energy Partners notes 'BBB'

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.'s (KMP) $625 million 3.45% senior notes due 2023 and $625 million 5.00% senior notes due 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Note proceeds will be used to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition of certain assets described below. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI; IDR 'BB+'; Rating Watch Negative by Fitch) is the owner of the 2% general partner and approximately 11% limited partner interests in KMP. KMI acquired El Paso Corporation (EP) in a $38 billion transaction that closed on May 24, 2012. On Aug. 6, 2012, the boards of directors of KMI and KMP approved the dropdown from EP of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP) and a portion of El Paso Natural Gas Co. (EPNG) in a transaction valued at $6.22 billion, including about $1.8 billion in assumed debt at TGP and $560 million in proportional debt at EPNG. KMP will use the senior note proceeds, approximately $650 million in proceeds from a Kinder Morgan Management LLC equity offering priced on Aug. 7, 2012, and borrowings under a $2 billion revolving credit facility to fund the approximate $3.5 billion cash portion of the transaction. Approximately $387 million of KMP units will be issued to KMI to fund the remaining portion of the transaction. The TGP and ENG dropdowns are expected to close in August 2012. KMI agreed with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to divest certain assets in order to receive regulatory approval for the EP merger. As a result, KMP is expected to sell, by the end of the year, Rocky Mountain assets including its interest in Rockies Express Pipeline LLC (REX). Proceeds from this sale will be used to repay its revolving credit facility. Rating Rationale: KMP's 'BBB' IDR and Stable Outlook reflect the significant and growing scale and scope of operations; geographic and functional diversity of assets; successful track record in acquiring, expanding, financing and operating energy operations; predictable earnings and cash flow generated from natural gas and refined products pipelines; and expectations for modestly improving credit metrics in 2012 with adjusted Debt to EBITDA to approximate 4.0x or below for the year. Moreover, TGP and EPNG generate stable cash flows and will be a good fit with KMP's MLP structure. Other considerations and credit concerns include KMP's relationship with KMI, exposure to interest rates on approximately $6 billion of variable rate debt, modestly negative effects of weak economies on asset utilization, aggressive expansion spending, and exposure to changes in NGL and oil prices and volumes for its CO2 business segment. Liquidity is adequate: KMP has a $2.2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in July 2016. KMP issues 'F2' rated commercial paper (CP) under a $2.2 billion CP program backstopped by its revolver. The revolver has a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0 to 1.0; no greater than 5.5 to 1.0 during an acquisition period. At June 30, 2012, KMP had $522 million of cash and $1.5 billion of borrowing capacity. In addition, KMP has arranged for a $2 billion revolving credit facility to be used to help fund the TGP and EPNG dropdowns. The covenants contained in the facility are substantially similar to those contained in its base revolver. KMP is also party to a reserve-based hedging facility for purposes of hedging crude oil that does not require the posting of margin. Rating Triggers: Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --A lessening of consolidated business risk as the company acquires and expands pipeline and fixed-fee businesses; --A material improvement in credit metrics. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Increasing leverage to support organic growth and acquisitions; --Inability to successfully execute on 2012 divestiture strategy; --Weakening operating performance. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Natural Gas Pipelines: Hot Topics -- Long-Term Trends Affecting Pipeline Risk Master Limited Partnerships 101 Top Ten Questions Asked by Pipeline, Midstream and MLP Investors Marcellus Shale Report: Midstream and Pipeline Sector -- Challenges/Opportunities Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Corporate Rating Methodology