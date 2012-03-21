TEXT-S&P keeps ResCap on creditwatch negative

March 21 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services maintained its CreditWatch with negative implications on the ‘CC’ ratings on Residential Capital LLC (ResCap), where they had been placed Nov. 10, 2011.

Rationale

The continued CreditWatch now also considers a proposal to restructure two debt issues of a Mexican subsidiary that ResCap currently guarantees. If bondholders accept the proposal, we likely would lower our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on ResCap to ‘SD’ (selective default) and our ratings on the two debt issues to ‘D’.

On March 9, GMAC Financiera, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R. (GMAC Fin), a ResCap subsidiary in Mexico, announced that Adamantine Fund I, LP is proposing to acquire the full ownership of GMAC Fin. The buyer will make a capital contribution of 250 million pesos (approximately US$20 million) to GMAC Fin. However, as another condition to the transaction, GMAC Fin’s bondholders will have to agree to the termination of a guarantee provided by ResCap on GMAC Fin’s two bond issues outstanding. Bondholders will also consider other unspecified modifications of the terms and conditions of the two issues at a meeting on March 26.

Depending on the outcome of this process, Standard & Poor’s may conclude that a distressed debt exchange offer has occurred. Under Standard & Poor’s ratings criteria, “Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update,” a distressed debt exchange offer is viewed as a restructuring event and is equivalent to default. In such a situation, Standard & Poor’s would lower the issue ratings to ‘D’. Furthermore, under Standard & Poor’s criteria, an affiliated entity guaranteeing such issues would itself be rated ‘SD’ (assuming that the guarantor’s other issues are not affected).

The ‘SD’ designation is often kept in place for a short period of time, after which we assign an updated ICR that reflects the company’s forward-looking credit profile, taking into account any changes arising from the situation that triggered the instrument-specific default(s) and hence the SD designation. Should Standard & Poor’s temporarily assign ResCap an ICR of ‘SD’ in connection with the process described above, we would expect to raise it to ‘CC’ shortly thereafter, while maintaining the ratings on CreditWatch negative, recognizing the debt facilities coming due in April, and ResCap’s limited capacity to meet these obligations in the absence of support from Ally.

On Feb. 10, 2012, we lowered the ICR on ResCap to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC’ and maintained the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications in light of the impending maturity of two of its senior credit facilities, and the absence of any indication from its parent Ally Financial that Ally will continue to provide the financial support ResCap would need to meet the upcoming maturities.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by April 13, when the facilities come due, depending on whatever steps ResCap and Ally might take in the meantime.

Ratings List

Ratings Remaining on CreditWatch

Residential Capital LLC

Counterparty Credit Rating CC/Watch Neg/C

Senior Unsecured C/Watch Neg

Recovery rating 6

Junior Subordinated C/Watch Neg

Recovery rating 6

GMAC Financiera S.A. de C.V. S.F.O.M. E.N.R

Senior Unsecured mxCC/Watch Neg