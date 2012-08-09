TEXT-Fitch: corporate sector credit factor reports revised, updated

Aug 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Interpreting the Sector Credit Factor Reports for CorporatesAug 9 - Fitch Ratings has updated and republished its corporate Sector Credit Factor (SCF) reports covering 26 corporate sub-sectors. Introduced two years ago, the SCF reports give concise, transparent summaries of the qualitative and quantitative profiles exhibited by Fitch-rated corporate issuers in each sub-sector by rating category. This 2012 revision has drawn on the experience of the first two years of SCF operation to improve usability and bring greater harmonisation to the ratios employed, including more free cash flow-based measures. The review process also made minor adjustments to sub-sector observations reflecting individual sub-sectors movements against the corporate aggregate curve (a theoretical composite of all corporate ratio observations), helping distinguish between sub-sectors of below average, average and above average risk. The SCFs are available from Fitch's web-site, or via the SCF section of Fitch's corporate research microsite, clearthinking.fitchratings.co.uk. Primers describing how the reports are created and should be used, and a study of the relative positions of each sub-sector to the aggregate corporate curve, are available from the links below. Corporate Sectors covered: Auto Manufacture, Auto Supply, Alcoholic Beverages, Advertising, Aerospace & Defence, Basic Building Materials, Business Services, Capital Goods, Chemicals, Mining, Oil & Gas, Oil Refining, Oilfield Services, Packaged Foods, Pharmaceuticals, REITs, Retail (non-Food), Retail (Food), Shipping, Steel, Technology, Telecoms, TV Broadcasting, Integrated Utilities, Regulated Utility Networks.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Relative Risk Across Corporate Sectors